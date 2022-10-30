Last month, Netflix just announced that the third season of the popular fantasy series “The Witcher” will debut in the summer of 2023. Unexpectedly, Henry Cavill announced today that he will withdraw from the fourth season and will be played by Liam Hemsworth in the future.

Henry Cavill’s Instagram post said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia was full of adventures and monsters, and now I’ll be laying down the medallion and sword for season 4, and Liam Hemsworth taking over the mantle of the white wolf. Like so many great works of literature, I will pass the torch with the passion and awe of playing Geralt during this time, and look forward to how Liam will interpret this subtle and captivating character. Liam, the character’s The depth is worth digging hard and seeing what you can find.”

Liam Hemsworth also posted on Instagram: “As a ‘The Witcher’ fan, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has done an incredible job of interpreting Geralt, and I’m honored to take on this responsibility. Pick up the white wolf’s longsword and embark on a new chapter in your adventure. Henry, I’ve been a huge fan of yours for many years, and your dedication to this role has inspired me so much that I may have to work harder to fill your void, But I’m really honored to be on this show.”

Exactly why Henry Cavill chose to resign from his beloved video game role, many outsiders speculate that his return to play Superman has a certain degree of influence. Interested readers should pay attention to future reports.