Who will be the new James Bond actor? While there isn’t even a script for the next 007 flick, bets are already being placed on Daniel Craig’s successor. It turns out that Henry Cavill is no longer the sole favorite.

Since the now 55-year-old Daniel Craig gave his farewell performance as 007 in “No Time to Die” in 2021, the rumor mill has been bubbling: Which star will inherit the five-time Bond actor as a spy in His Majesty’s Secret Service? The 39-year-old Brit Henry Cavill, known from “The Witcher” and as Superman in the DC universe, was the favorite for the vacant role with bookmakers on the island for a long time. As the British tabloid “Express” reports, Cavill now has to share the top position with 32-year-old “Kick-Ass” and “Bullet Train” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next James Bond? (Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Jiji Press Photo)

Cavill and Taylor-Johnson, who also starred in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ would both continue to be “strongly associated with being the next James Bond,” revealed spokesman John Hill of the English bookmaker Coral, the newspaper. According to Hill, the two actors “meet all the criteria for the role” and are therefore joint leaders in the bookies, which is “no surprise”.

British actor James Norton, “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page and Tom Hardy would follow behind Cavill and Taylor-Johnson. However, it will be a long time before it is decided who will be the next James Bond actor. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli revealed to “LADBible” in February that the casting for the next Bond film hadn’t even started yet. A screenplay for the 007 adventure would not even exist at the present time.