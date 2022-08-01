“Superman” Henry Cavill, an avid PC gamer, recently tested positive for the new crown and quarantined at home. The third season of the “Witcher” series, which is currently being filmed, has also been temporarily suspended. The third season, which begins filming in April 2022, adds several new characters.

Henry Cavill hasn’t been idle at home, and has once again invested in DIY hardware. Cavill pointed out on Instagram that the UK is too hot for his AIO water coolers, so it’s time to upgrade the fans.

Henry Cavill bought four cat fans in total. He said that this should be the best AIO integrated water cooling solution on the market. However, according to the figure below, the CPU temperature is 64 degrees Celsius, and the graphics card temperature is 68 degrees Celsius. Some netizens complained about whether they were playing the wrong way again. Cavill responded with a smile: “Don’t worry, this is the temperature in the game, and it is usually not so high.”

As for whether the netizen complained about whether the installation was reversed again, it was because in the summer of 2020, when Henry Cavill tried to install the machine for the first time, it took two days to get it done, and the AIO water cooling was installed backwards. He was really embarrassed at that time. It is reported that Henry Cavill’s computer configuration is AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (12 cores), 32GB DDR4-3200 memory, ASUS ROG RTX 2080 Ti (which has been upgraded to RTX 3090), Enjie chassis, etc.

CDPR is developing The Witcher 4, which is powered by Unreal Engine 5. By the time this game finally comes out, players will likely need some of the best PC hardware to run it.