For HER SENSES, women are more than one side and the other, they are a distinct group of multiple expressions. The expression of “restraint” is precisely the design philosophy that Sarah Han, the brand’s creative director, has always respected. The expression that is not too extreme is restraint, the cry that is not too loud is restraint, and the color that is not too strong is restraint. The soft nude beige base, supplemented by the same color carpets and fabrics, creates a gentle atmosphere, while several independent perforated panels on the façade introduce light into a more interesting and subtle form, which is like a delicate and delicate woman. mind, bit by bit. The left and right sides of the cloth surface add a virtual and real transition effect to the vision.

It’s a soft statement that’s peaceful, not sharp. The quiet atmosphere color as far as the eye can see echoes the color of the new season’s products. The combination of pink coffee color, light gray, fog blue, sand white and so on is a gentle vision. The sun shines in, forming subtle shadows in the structure, embellishing the once lively in restraint.

This time, HER SENSES returns to the offline ordering exhibition again, and joins a group of mature women’s clothing designer brands, which reflects the attractiveness of the positioning of “fashion underwear” to the market. HER SENSES stands for modern minimalism, which focuses on a stylish and restrained feeling, celebrating the strength and complexity of the female body. Presenting beauty in a balanced visual sense, connecting the points, lines and planes of the body in an ingenious way, blurring the boundaries between underwear and fashion.

ABOUT HER SENSES

“Defining underwear with fashion”

HER SENSES is a lifestyle brand that explores contemporary women’s attitudes with a focus on fashion lingerie. Underwear is no longer just inward containment and protection, but also outward expression. Just like the Bauhaus advocated to integrate artistic design into daily life, HER SENSES combines aesthetics and practicality, removes complexity and keeps simplicity, and interprets geometric lines with three-dimensional dimensions of the body. It’s a free-stretching body conversation. Tolerance, beauty, desire, HER SENSES observes the growth process of women’s self-shaping and being shaped, and explores and expresses the attitude of contemporary women from a new perspective.

HER SENSES official WeChat account: HER SENSES

HER SENSES Official Weibo: What is HER-SENSES?

HER SENSES Official Little Red Book: HER SENSES He Shi

HER SENSES Tmall Official Flagship Store: HERSENSES He Shi Flagship Store

For more information on HER SENSES, please contact:

HER SENSES

Daisy Wu

[email protected]

PBB Communication

Chelsea Wei

[email protected]

