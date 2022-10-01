Home Entertainment HER SENSES at Ontimeshow 2023SS with “restrained” aesthetics
Entertainment

HER SENSES at Ontimeshow 2023SS with “restrained” aesthetics

by admin
HER SENSES at Ontimeshow 2023SS with “restrained” aesthetics

For HER SENSES, women are more than one side and the other, they are a distinct group of multiple expressions. The expression of “restraint” is precisely the design philosophy that Sarah Han, the brand’s creative director, has always respected. The expression that is not too extreme is restraint, the cry that is not too loud is restraint, and the color that is not too strong is restraint. The soft nude beige base, supplemented by the same color carpets and fabrics, creates a gentle atmosphere, while several independent perforated panels on the façade introduce light into a more interesting and subtle form, which is like a delicate and delicate woman. mind, bit by bit. The left and right sides of the cloth surface add a virtual and real transition effect to the vision.

It’s a soft statement that’s peaceful, not sharp. The quiet atmosphere color as far as the eye can see echoes the color of the new season’s products. The combination of pink coffee color, light gray, fog blue, sand white and so on is a gentle vision. The sun shines in, forming subtle shadows in the structure, embellishing the once lively in restraint.

This time, HER SENSES returns to the offline ordering exhibition again, and joins a group of mature women’s clothing designer brands, which reflects the attractiveness of the positioning of “fashion underwear” to the market. HER SENSES stands for modern minimalism, which focuses on a stylish and restrained feeling, celebrating the strength and complexity of the female body. Presenting beauty in a balanced visual sense, connecting the points, lines and planes of the body in an ingenious way, blurring the boundaries between underwear and fashion.

See also  Air Jordan 3 Latest Colorway "Muslin" Coming Soon | HYPEBEAST

ABOUT HER SENSES

“Defining underwear with fashion”

HER SENSES is a lifestyle brand that explores contemporary women’s attitudes with a focus on fashion lingerie. Underwear is no longer just inward containment and protection, but also outward expression. Just like the Bauhaus advocated to integrate artistic design into daily life, HER SENSES combines aesthetics and practicality, removes complexity and keeps simplicity, and interprets geometric lines with three-dimensional dimensions of the body. It’s a free-stretching body conversation. Tolerance, beauty, desire, HER SENSES observes the growth process of women’s self-shaping and being shaped, and explores and expresses the attitude of contemporary women from a new perspective.

HER SENSES official WeChat account: HER SENSES

HER SENSES Official Weibo: What is HER-SENSES?

HER SENSES Official Little Red Book: HER SENSES He Shi

HER SENSES Tmall Official Flagship Store: HERSENSES He Shi Flagship Store

For more information on HER SENSES, please contact:

HER SENSES

Daisy Wu

[email protected]

HER SENSES

Daisy Wu

[email protected]

PBB Communication

Chelsea Wei

[email protected]

PBB Communication

Chelsea Wei

[email protected]

You may also like

The National Day “Box Office War” officially opened...

Tang Wei won the Chunshi Film Award and...

Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the motherland, Liu...

Luxury according to Alcantara, protagonist in New York...

Fashion week brings non-EU tourists back to Milan:...

Big S, Gu Junye, was interviewed for the...

The launch of the new X1 at the...

Fantasy Westward Journey Pharaoh scans the code to...

Nuova 500 protagonist at the Rom-E festival

Panerai takes customers to the base of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy