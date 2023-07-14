Here are the 10 stars of Goodwood, the most famous festival of speed in the world

MILAN – The immense Goodwood estate in West Sussex, owned by the Duke of Richmond, is once again hosting the Festival of Speed. The British Garden Party par excellence born to celebrate Motorsport on two and four wheels, with its champions and famous drivers.

Nowhere else can the public admire so many models of sports racing cars and motorcycles, along with Formula 1, Le Mans single-seaters, rally cars and trucks, and concept cars and touring cars have been added over the years. The other spectacle is watching them whiz along the 3.8 kilometer circuit, which culminates with the famous Hillclimb, an uphill section of 1,890 meters with a 4.9% gradient.

Important celebrations also take place at Goodwood this year: the 30th anniversary of the Festival of Speed ​​born in 1993 and 75 years since the first opening of the Motor Circuit in 1948.

But it’s not just Goodwood celebrating milestone birthdays this year. It also marks the centenary of the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race and the 50th anniversary of the World Rally Championship. It also marks 75 years of the US NASCAR racing series and Porsche is celebrating 75 years of sports car manufacturing, and will be displaying a themed sculpture on the lawn in front of Goodwood House to mark the occasion.

Not only motorsport is celebrated at Goodwood because the Festival of Speed ​​has become the most important automotive “show” in the United Kingdom and is an opportunity for many brands to unveil their next innovations to the general public, from the most exclusive supercars to the new electric sports cars. We have selected a dozen of the most significant ones.

AIM EV Sport 01 Concept

Electric sports car concept with flowing lines designed by Shiro Nakamura, until 2017 head of Nissan design and author of the GT-R. Equipped with two electric motors positioned on the rear wheels for a total of 483 horsepower and with an 81 kWh battery for approximately 300 km of autonomy.

Alpine A290 Beta

It anticipates the future B-segment electric sports car in Alpine’s new era and is based on the R5 Electric. It is the first of the three models of the future “Dream Garage” and represents the new generation sports car designed for everyday use rather than purely racing. The production version is expected to debut in 2024.

Aston Martin DB12

Heir to the DB11, it is defined as a super tourer and represents the first of a series of new models expected in the coming years. Characterized by its long bonnet and gathered tail, it boasts a larger radiator grille, wider tracks and new LED headlights and taillights. The DB12 abandons the V12 engine and focuses on the 4-litre twin turbo V8 of Mercedes-AMG origin with 680 horsepower.

New Ford Mustang Mach-E

A new member of the Mustang family makes its debut on July 14 at the First Glance Paddock. A mysterious variant of the electric Mach-E with a vibrant new Ford Performance livery, a set of alloy wheels with an off-road design to indicate greater ground clearance. This can be perceived from the short video published by Ford which shows the model at Goodwood as it leaves the road to go down a dirt path.

HiPhi X – Z

The Chinese electric vehicle brand founded in 2019 by Human Horizons, a research and development company for autonomous driving technologies, debuts with two models: HiPhi X and HiPhi Z. The former is a large electric SUV that can accommodate up to 6 people, promises up to 460 kilometers of autonomy and boasts spectacular rear door opening. The HiPhi Z is a shooting brake over 5 meters long and with a range of 550 kilometers. They have been on sale in Germany and Norway since June with prices starting at €105,000 for the Z and €109,000 for the X.

Hyundai Ioniq 5N

Developed by the N division, it represents the Korean brand’s first high-performance electric model. To offer sounds, sensations and vibrations typical of a sports car, it has been equipped with the N Sound system which generates a sound that synchronizes with acceleration and reproduces that of the internal combustion engine. The N e-Shift was also introduced to ensure the dual-clutch transmission sensations of the N sports cars. The Ioniq 5N adopts a twin-engine powertrain of around 600 horsepower to reach 250 km/h with acceleration from 0-100 in less than 3.5 seconds.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

After the debut of the Grenadier at the 2021 Festival of Speed, Ineos Automotive returns with the double-cab pick-up variant. Baptized the Grenadier Quartermaster, it uses the load-bearing structure of the current hard and pure off-road vehicle wanted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. In addition to the Quartermaster, Ineos is also introducing a hydrogen-powered version of the Grenadier, using a fuel cell powertrain from Hyundai. A project to show that zero-emission technology is also suitable for a future off-road vehicle to guarantee great autonomy.

McMurtry Pure Asparagus

The small 1000 horsepower electric hypercar that broke the Goodwood Hillclimb record last year by completing the route in just 39.08 seconds (0.8 less than the previous one in 2019) will be produced in 100 units by the British company McMurtry Automotive. The single-seater which measures 3.45 meters in length, 1.58 in width and 1.02 in height, weighs less than 1,000 kilograms and shoots from 0-100 in 1.5 seconds. Prices start from 953 thousand euros and deliveries from 2025.

MG Cyberster

The first photos of the exterior and the first technical data of the electric roadster were revealed last April. The Cyberster that revives the historical values ​​of the MG brand in the electric age was conceived by the London design team and will be built in China by Saic. 4.53 meters long and 1.9 meters wide, it introduces the new design language of the Anglo-Chinese brand. The vertical opening of the doors and the sinuous surfaces are striking, the bonnet is rather elongated and the nose points downwards, elements in contrast with the rear which offers a truncated tail and the light clusters that make up an arrow, in reference to the Union Jack . On sale in the UK and mainland Europe from next summer.

Porsche Mission X

It picks up the baton from the iconic sports cars of the past such as the 959, the Carrera GT and most recently the 918 Spider but interprets and develops solutions for a future electric hypercar. Defined as a concept study, it is a two-seater monocoque in carbon with a light body very similar to that of the cars at Le Mans and designed according to the aerodynamic load. The doors open like an elytra like on the 917. A small glass dome connects the windshield to the rear window. This concept was conceived with power-to-weight ratio, super-fast charging and downforce as priorities, essential to keep the car glued to the road at very high speeds.

