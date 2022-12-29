The Tesla fleet is confirmed as the safest among the new car models that arrived in Europe this year, conquering, with the ‘Model Y’ and the Model S’, respectively the first and second place of the ‘top five’ . In third place is the Lexus NX, followed by the Mercedes EQE and the Lexus RX. This is the ranking drawn up by Euro NCAP, the European safety assessment program for new cars which sums up a 2022 which confirms the ability of electric cars to obtain higher safety scores than combustion models. A fact that has also favored the high levels of safety recognized by Euro NCAP for some of the Chinese models that landed in Europe this year.

In particular, the Chinese minivan Maxus Mifa9 and its crossover compatriot Chery OMODA5 both got five stars in the latest crash tests. MG, a brand of SAIC, also continues its run of success with its MG 4, a small electric car for the family. A scenario that above all highlights the determination with which China is focusing on the European market, which it intends to conquer by challenging the hosts on their own turf: security. However, the five Euro NCAP stars were also won by the newcomer Air from the American electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid, which this year opened showrooms in Germany and Switzerland.

Lucid Air earned its five-star rating with very good occupant protection (90%) and a full complement of ADAS safety systems (84%), rivaling cars like the Tesla Model S and other high-end vehicles , such as the Lexus RX and Land Rover Discovery Sport off-road vehicles, and the small Mercedes-Benz GLC. “2022 has been one of the busiest years for Euro NCAP, we have screened the safety of many new car manufacturers and new technologies. European consumers – says Euro NCAP general secretary Michiel van Ratingen – ask their cars for the highest levels of safety and a good Euro NCAP rating is considered by all manufacturers to be a crucial factor for success on the European market”. Starting from 2023, twenty-five years after its debut, Euro NCAP will gradually begin to introduce some changes that will bring the assessment protocols to ever higher levels of security.

The new rules will put the spotlight on electric vehicle fire risk assessment and self-driving support technologies, their real-world effectiveness, and gender- and age-related safety. In this new context, it will be interesting to see if the Chinese manufacturers that have just landed in Europe will be able to confirm the good results achieved in the medium term.