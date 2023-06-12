Here are the secrets of the Ferraris that have won at Le Mans, from the first “barchetta” to the 499P

ROME – The triumph of the Ferrari 499P at the 24 Hours of Le Mans marked the return to victory of the Prancing Horse 58 years after the last one in the classic Endurance race par excellence. The success of the new hypercar relaunches the Ferrari brand in endurance racing and brings back the memory of the cars that made the history of Maranello. Here are all the “reds” who have won at Le Mans.

Ferrari 166 MM (1949)







Produced from 1948 to 1953. Presented at the Turin Motor Show in 1948, as an evolution of the “166 S”, it took on the additional acronym “MM” (Mille Miglia) after the victory of the couple Clemente Biondetti and Giuseppe Navone in the “classic” . And in this new guise it triumphed at Le Mans in 1949 driven by Luigi Chinetti (USA) and Peter Mitchell-Thomson (GB), covering 3,178.3 kilometers in 24 hours at an average speed of 132.4 km/h. The 166 MM was equipped with a 1995 cc V12 engine fed by three Weber carburettors which had a power (standard) of 140 HP. Bodyworked by Touring (mainly) among its strengths was lightness and agility. Two-seater Spider without soft top, with rounded lines and mudguards integrated into the bodywork, it is the car that inaugurated the “barchetta” segment, a wording invented by Gianni Agnelli. Noting the resemblance of the Ferrari 166 to a small motorboat, the lawyer exclaimed: “But this is not a car. It’s a boat!”. Among those present was Giovanni Canestrini, a journalist and one of the founders of the Mille Miglia, who suggested that Enzo Ferrari adopt this name for the 166 MM. The idea was approved and since then “barchetta” has become synonymous with convertibles without a soft top. And Agnelli immediately bought one with a green and blue livery.

Ferrari 375 Plus (1954)







Competition car produced in 1954 in eight specimens. The V12 engine powered by three Weber carburettors derived from the one designed by Aurelio Lampredi for the 1951 Formula 1 World Championship. Its evolution, with the displacement increased from 4.5 to 5 liters for 330 HP and a top speed of 280 km/h, was in fact mounted on the 375 Plus. The model, a two-seater spider with a tubular steel frame with bodywork by Pininfarina, was commissioned by Enzo Ferrari to conquer the 1954 World Sports Prototype Championship, repeating the success of the previous year. In the race for the world crown, the Ferrari 375 Plus, driven by the Argentinean José Froilàn Gonzàlez and the Frenchman Maurice Trintignant, won the 24 Hours of Le Mans at an average speed of 169.2 km/h over a distance of 4,061.1 kilometres.

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (1958, 1960, 1961)







This two-seater barchetta, the desire of every enthusiast, was built from 1957 to 1961 and dominated the sports prototype races of those years. Its name comes from the union between the number that indicates the unit displacement (3000 cc divided by 12 cylinders, equals 250 cc) and the color of the valve covers, precisely red. Weighing only 800 kg, it was equipped with a 3.0 V12 engine fed by 6 double-barrel Weber carburettors combined with a four-speed gearbox derived from that of the 250 road bikes. Thanks also to the free exhaust with “megaphone” terminals, it developed 300 HP and could reach 270 km/h. After a year of apprenticeship, in 1958 he won the Sport Prototype World Championship, also winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Belgian drivers Oliver Gendebien and the American Phil Hill, at an average of 170.9 km/h for 4,101.9 kilometres. Success repeated in 1960 with the 250 TR 59/60 and with the pearl of the one-two at Le Mans, with the victory in Gendebien paired with the other Belgian Paul Frère (at an average of 175.7 km/h for 4,217.5 km ) and the second place André Pilette, also Belgian with the Mexican Ricardo Rodriguez. The evolution of the 250 Testa Rossa, the 250 TR 61 Spyder Fantuzzi also won the 1961 World Championship, triumphing again at Le Mans with the reformed Gendebien-Hill duo (at an average speed of 186.5 km/h for a mileage of 4,476. 5km). In total, only 34 Testa Rossas were built. And this makes it the most valuable Ferrari among collectors, after the Ferrari 250 GTO.

Ferrari 330 TR (1962)







Built in a single specimen for the 1962 World Sports Prototype Championship, in which a new category was introduced with a cylinder capacity limit of 4 litres, the Ferrari 330 TR (also known as 330 TRI/LM and 330 TRI), derived from the 250 Testa Rossa, whose chassis he inherited in particular. The car was designed by Fantauzzi and its line, studied in the wind tunnel inaugurated in Maranello in 1960, was inspired by the similar spider racing cars of the 1950s. The development of the line was determined by studies in the wind tunnel inaugurated by Ferrari in 1960. As an engine, it was decided to further develop the “long block” V12 designed in the previous decade by Lampredi and already installed on the 400 Superamerica, with a displacement of 3967. 44 cc and 390 HP powered by 6 Weber carburettors. Also for this model the abbreviation 330 indicated the displacement of only one of the 12 cylinders of the engine. It did not win the World Championship but it did win the race for which it was designed, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, again with Gendebien-Hill at an average speed of 185.4 km/h for a total of 4,451.2 kilometers travelled. It was the last front-engined Ferrari to win the French classic.

Ferrari 250 P (1963)







Yet another Ferrari “barchetta” was fitted for the first time with a 12-cylinder V engine in a central position. The V12 was chosen, designed by Gioachino Colombo, which had already equipped several road and racing cars, including the same 250 Testa Rossa and the 250 GTO. The engine in question had a displacement of 2953.2 cc with an angle between the cylinder banks of 60°. The distribution was single shaft with two valves per cylinder and the power supply was entrusted to 6 double body Weber carburettors – The power was 310 HP. The styling was streamlined with a long rear section, a sloping front bonnet with oval headlamps and a roll cage behind the driver’s head. With this model the Prancing Horse conquered another Sport Prototype World Championship and won again at Le Mans with an all-Italian crew made up of Ludovico Scarfiotti and Lorenzo Bandini, who won at an average of 190 km/h for 4,561.71 kilometres.

Ferrari 275 P (1964)







The 275 P is the first evolution of the 250 P (the second was the 330 P). The engine capacity was increased to 3285.72 cc with 320 HP of power and the overall weight was reduced to 755 kilos. Six were made: three modified 250Ps and three built from scratch. That year Ferrari did not win the Constructors’ World Championship but once again won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the crew formed by the Italian Nino Vaccarella and the French Jean Guichet who finished the race at an average speed of 195.6 km/h covering a total of 4,695.31 kilometres.

Ferrari 250 LM (1965)







The Ferrari 250 LM (Le Mans in fact) was a road car derived from the 250 P. 33 specimens were produced (32 according to other sources), too few for FIA homologation in the Gran Turismo category of the World Sports Prototype Championship (there are they wanted 100). And in fact the 250 LM had to compete directly with the prototypes, equally winning numerous races including Le Mans. The lack of homologation, however, did not go down well with Enzo Ferrari who, in protest in the last F1 Grand Prix of that season, lined up his single-seaters driven by John Surtees (who won the title) and Lorenzo Bandini with the white and blue colors of Nart, the North American Racing Team, whose owner was the importer of the “red” cars in the USA, Luigi Chinetti, who had already triumphed at Le Mans in 1949 with the first “barchetta”, the Ferrari 166 MM. The 250 LM was introduced at the Paris Motor Show with a centrally mounted 2953.2 cc V12. Soon after, however, the engine capacity was increased to 3285.7 cc. Power was always entrusted to 6 Weber double body carburettors. The gearbox was 5-speed and the power reached 320 HP. The frame was a tubular steel trellis. Ouesta Ferrari won numerous important races: he obtained first and second place overall at the 1964 12 Hours of Reims, conquered the 500 km of Spa in 1965 and the 1000 km of Paris in 1966. But above all, with the Jochen Rindt drivers, Austrian, and Masten Gregory, American, won for the sixth consecutive year and for the ninth time in total, the 24 Hours of Le Mans at an average speed of 194.8 km/h for 4,677.1 kilometres. Since that day, Ferrari had to wait 58 years to return to success in the French classic. But he made it.

Ferrari 499P (2023)







The racing car of Ferrari’s rebirth on the gold track of endurance racing was studied on the basis of the new Fia LMH technical regulation, Le Mans Hypercar. With the 499P, Ferrari returned to compete after fifty years in the overall classification of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the one reserved for prototypes. For this reason, the first of the 499P adopts the number 50 in the race, while the second adopts the number 51. The name 499P indicates the unit volume per cylinder and the fact that it is to all intents and purposes a “prototype”. The car is powered by a hybrid powertrain made up of the Ferrari F163CE: a V6 engine with 120° banks, supercharged by two parallel turbochargers placed in the center of the banks, with a displacement of 2994 cc, derived from that of the Ferrari 296 GT3. Power, as per regulation, is limited to 680 HP and the engine is fixed directly to the carbon fiber monocoque frame designed with Dallara. The hybrid system, in addition to the thermal engine mounted centrally in a longitudinal position, consists of an electric motor generator located on the front axle, which delivers 200 kW (272 HP) and comes into operation above 190 km/h and is connected to a 900 V battery pack, which is recharged through an energy recovery system. The petrol and electric motor together create a momentary-engagement all-wheel drive system. The aerodynamics of the 499P were developed in collaboration with the Ferrari Style Centre, headed by Flavio Manzoni and under the supervision of Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of Maranello’s sports car engineering department. After obtaining pole position on its debut on the Sebring circuit with the number 50 car driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina (Spain) and Nicklas Nielsen (Denmark) finished in third place and two more podiums with both crews, last 11 June the 499P number 51 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado (GB) and Antonio Giovinazzi crossed the finish line first in the last 24 Hours of Le Mans at an average speed of 194.1 km/h and a total distance of 4,660 kilometres. And it entered history perhaps waiting to rewrite it completely.