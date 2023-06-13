Here are the Suzuki models born in Turin: one day in the design centre

TURIN – Creating something different from Japan, absorbing European culture and ideas. But not only. Because in Turin new ideas have also matured to be imported into Japan and other markets outside the Old Continent. An example? The new Alto, the city car studied in the Robassomero Design Center, where not only the Suzuki Italia headquarters are located, but the style center, which depends directly on the Hamamatsu headquarters. Two open spaces where access is limited. Only authorized designers who study the future of four and two wheels can enter. A story that began in 2009, when Japanese designers came to Italy to discuss shapes and lines with a more Italian and European taste.







However, the roots are earlier. Already for the first Swift, between 2001 and 2006, models and sketches were developed in the shadow of the Mole. The leap in quality came in 2013, when the pole assumed the rank of design center in all respects. Turin, cradle of the automobile and leader in design, has always been a point of reference, also on the commercial front, in Italy for the Japanese company. In addition there is a fabric of important suppliers. “It’s a place where new and different ideas can be born,” underlines Kimihiko Nakada, director of the design center. There are three other poles of style in the world: the headquarters in Hamamatsu and Yokohama, in Japan, and India, the central market in Suzuki’s strategies. «Developing from different perspectives is very important – continues Nakada – for this reason we are also focusing on the recruitment of local designers, as well as having exchanges with Japan and Maruti Suzuki in India».







Also because when new models are developed, the commitment is now global. On the walls of the centre, photos of cars studied in the past or recently presented on various markets: Solio, S-Cross and Grand Vitara. When it comes to future ones, a big smile appears on the faces of designers and model makers. «We work on several projects in parallel». Which? “You have to wait,” he says. Information covered by secrecy. «When we are engaged in the development of a project – explains Nakada – all our centers are involved and in the end the different projects are presented to the Japanese top management who decides». This is what happened for the Alto and Gran Vitara, for example, or for other models, even in motorcycles, where the team is led by Yoshinori Kohinata. Alongside a model of the Suzuki GSX-8S, mid-engined naked bikes developed halfway between Italy and Japan. The new street fighter presented at the latest edition of Eicma in Milan.







«With us – says Kohinata – the first part of the project is developed which is then defined and codified in Japan. We are a forge of ideas». Ideas that are also used for other levels, for special versions that, perhaps, will never see the asphalt. Thus was born the virtual hypercar Vision Gran Turismo for videogames. Digital cars modeled in Robassomero.

«We want to play a leading role in Suzuki’s design as an important base in Europe, also to further strengthen our presence in the increasingly strategic markets of India and Asia which have something in common with those of Europe», he remarks. Nakada that recalls the origins of Suzuki, a brand linked to the “Kei-car”, the Japanese small cars, of limited dimensions and easy to use. And he adds: «We have created innovative and epochal products such as the first Vitara and the Swift. This is because we have always focused on design skills. We will continue to attract talent from all over the world to Turin. We want to know more about Europe and create products that will be appreciated and loved everywhere».