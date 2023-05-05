Home » Here are the used cars preferred by Italians
ROME – The specialists of Autohero, the large online store for used cars, have carried out an analysis of the data relating to the regions with the highest number of purchases of second-hand vehicles in Italy to offer a complete overview of the preferences of Italians. According to the latest data collected, in the first three months of 2023 the region in which the highest number of used car purchases was recorded was Lombardy, in first place with 21%, followed by Lazio (13%) and Sicily (8%). Emilia-Romagna and Veneto complete this special top five, respectively in fourth and fifth place, with percentages just under 8%.

The Autohero analysts then examined the preferences on the type of second-hand car in the various regions at the time of purchase, highlighting how small cars are the favorites of buyers with a percentage of 36%, followed by SUVs with 34% and sedans with 14%.

The data also indicate a marked preference of Italians for small cars: in the ranking of regions where compact cars are the most popular, we still find Lombardy in the lead, where 40% prefer small cars, followed by Lazio (38%) , Emilia-Romagna (34%), Veneto (30%) and Sicily (26%). In second place in the ranking by body type among used cars in 2023 we find SUVs, the most requested in Sicily with a percentage of 49%, followed by Lazio with 36%, Veneto with 33%, Emilia- Romagna with 31% and Lombardy with a percentage of 30%. Sedans, on the other hand, were preferred by 14% of used car buyers with the highest percentages recorded in Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, respectively with a share of 19% and 18%, followed by Lombardy (15%), Sicily (13%) and Lazio (12%).

