Home Entertainment Here comes Stan: the lifesaving backpack-airbag for cyclists
Entertainment

Here comes Stan: the lifesaving backpack-airbag for cyclists

by admin
Here comes Stan: the lifesaving backpack-airbag for cyclists

MILAN – And if we put the airbag on our heads, would it be able to protect us from sudden falls from the bike? To this question, the answer is given by In&motion, the company that for years has conquered the motorcycling sector with its products, has presented Stan: a protective device made up of an 18-litre backpack, which houses an airbag inside EVOC Commute Pro Air 18.

Based on the study of data, the manufacturer has been developing intelligent airbag systems since 2014, which can be integrated into clothing to reduce injuries in the event of an accident. In particular, In&motion has developed three autoNomei airbag protection systems for skiers, motorcyclists, riders and a new generation system for jockeys. Above all, the manufacturer’s goal with this backpack is to reduce cases of head trauma from falls by up to 80%.

What is Stan and how is it made

Let’s start from here: wearing the Stan backpack it is not necessary to use a helmet. The In&motion company, making use of its experience in terms of safety and technology, has based the system on an interface called In&box. In essence, this is an electronic module that contains all the sensors and the management hardware, which using algorithmic logic is able to perform the analysis 1,000 times per second, to detect and anticipate falls and then activate the airbags.

Even the eye wants its part

The design of the backpack is linear and, in addition to housing the device, it can contain a laptop and the necessary accessories, the rolltop closure gives it that urban-chic touch that cyclists like so much. Stan with integrated GPS, connects to the My In&box mobile app and the airbag system is able to activate an emergency call 24/7.

See also  Calzedonia takes over 80% of Antonio Marras: now the relaunch

You may also like

Tian Lai Xianyin sings the world of “Three-Body...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: The Glorious English Carol

The movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” reveals that...

At Palazzo Reale in Milan the exhibition “Vincent...

Netflix’s first AIGC animation, not made by humans,...

Source: Saint Laurent rents the founder’s original Paris...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 122 – Minor Indignities

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Hu Ge: I am...

Bugatti Baby II, the 62,000 euro toy that...

Canada Goose launches second-hand sales platform | Canada...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy