MILAN – And if we put the airbag on our heads, would it be able to protect us from sudden falls from the bike? To this question, the answer is given by In&motion, the company that for years has conquered the motorcycling sector with its products, has presented Stan: a protective device made up of an 18-litre backpack, which houses an airbag inside EVOC Commute Pro Air 18.

Based on the study of data, the manufacturer has been developing intelligent airbag systems since 2014, which can be integrated into clothing to reduce injuries in the event of an accident. In particular, In&motion has developed three autoNomei airbag protection systems for skiers, motorcyclists, riders and a new generation system for jockeys. Above all, the manufacturer’s goal with this backpack is to reduce cases of head trauma from falls by up to 80%.





What is Stan and how is it made

Let’s start from here: wearing the Stan backpack it is not necessary to use a helmet. The In&motion company, making use of its experience in terms of safety and technology, has based the system on an interface called In&box. In essence, this is an electronic module that contains all the sensors and the management hardware, which using algorithmic logic is able to perform the analysis 1,000 times per second, to detect and anticipate falls and then activate the airbags.

Even the eye wants its part

The design of the backpack is linear and, in addition to housing the device, it can contain a laptop and the necessary accessories, the rolltop closure gives it that urban-chic touch that cyclists like so much. Stan with integrated GPS, connects to the My In&box mobile app and the airbag system is able to activate an emergency call 24/7.