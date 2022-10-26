New Wife Is Here: Alter Lyshalyn Stott 1/7 Scale Figures Available Tomorrow

Alter launched the protagonist of “Risa’s Alchemy Workshop ~The Queen of Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout~”,Lysalynn Stott 1/7 scale figure, about 240mm high, will be available for order tomorrow (October 27).

It is three-dimensional based on the illustration of Mr. Tori Demono, the character designer. The squinting smile is cute, and the moment she looks back is very attractive.

The outstanding figure is perfectly reproduced, and the proud curve attracts the eye.

Clothes and hair blown away by the wind have a sense of presence. The transparent coating of the camisole also complements each other, giving a light impression.

Subtle ruffled shapes and flowing clothes, textures expressed through coloring and fine shading, make it a very information-dense item.

The accessories and small objects carried around the waist are also carefully polished to create the worldview of the original.