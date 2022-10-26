Home Entertainment Here comes the new wife: Alter Leshalyn Stott 1/7 scale figure to be ordered tomorrow
Here comes the new wife: Alter Leshalyn Stott 1/7 scale figure to be ordered tomorrow

Here comes the new wife: Alter Leshalyn Stott 1/7 scale figure to be ordered tomorrow

New Wife Is Here: Alter Lyshalyn Stott 1/7 Scale Figures Available Tomorrow

2022-10-26

Alter launched the protagonist of “Risa’s Alchemy Workshop ~The Queen of Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout~”,Lysalynn Stott 1/7 scale figure, about 240mm high, will be available for order tomorrow (October 27).

New Wife Is Here: Alter Lyshalyn Stott 1/7 Scale Figures Available Tomorrow

New Wife Is Here: Alter Lyshalyn Stott 1/7 Scale Figures Available Tomorrow

It is three-dimensional based on the illustration of Mr. Tori Demono, the character designer. The squinting smile is cute, and the moment she looks back is very attractive.

The outstanding figure is perfectly reproduced, and the proud curve attracts the eye.

New Wife Is Here: Alter Lyshalyn Stott 1/7 Scale Figures Available Tomorrow

New Wife Is Here: Alter Lyshalyn Stott 1/7 Scale Figures Available Tomorrow

Clothes and hair blown away by the wind have a sense of presence. The transparent coating of the camisole also complements each other, giving a light impression.

Subtle ruffled shapes and flowing clothes, textures expressed through coloring and fine shading, make it a very information-dense item.

New Wife Is Here: Alter Lyshalyn Stott 1/7 Scale Figures Available Tomorrow

The accessories and small objects carried around the waist are also carefully polished to create the worldview of the original.

