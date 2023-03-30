ROME – A fifth of the accidents involving scooters are caused by their use by two or more people at the same time. A dangerous but widespread and tolerated practice in Italy as in the rest of Europe despite being prohibited by most of the highway codes and by the sharing service operators. In addition to being strongly discouraged by all scooter manufacturers. But the time for this malpractice seems to be running out. At least as regards the Californian Lime, one of the largest operators in the world, present in America, Asia, Oceania and Europe including the main Italian cities (Rome, Milan, Naples, etc.).





Questioned together with Dott and Tier due to too many accidents and the incivility of users by the municipality of Paris, where 15,000 shared scooters are currently circulating, Lime presented at the Autonomy Mobility World Expo 2023 a new technology to prevent the use of half by two people. A system no longer based on the overall weight which is easily circumvented but on a series of algorithms developed within the company which, thanks to applied artificial intelligence, exploit the data from the sensors already existing on the vehicles to understand how many people they are transporting. This is the Single Rider Recognition Technology, a technology, explained Hadi Karam, general manager of Lime France “which combines different data such as acceleration and angle of the vehicle to detect a sudden change in weight”. Once the scooter realizes that there are two or more people on the platform and communicates it to the control unit, “Lime sends an immediate notification directly to the application of the user who is using it to warn him of the incorrect practice. Simultaneously then, the scooter emits a warning sound and begins to slow down until it comes to a complete stop. An operation that takes about 30 seconds from the moment the presence of several people on board is detected until the vehicle is completely blocked but which, according to Karam, will be further reduced.





The choice to invest in this new technology, explain from Lime “is the response to the concerns expressed by the various authorities on this prohibited practice, which involves greater risks both for users of the vehicles and for those who cross them on the road”. With the advantage that the Californian operator’s current scooters are already equipped with sensors capable of supplying the control unit with all the essential information to understand when there is more than one person on the vehicle and intervene. Thanks to all this, the “on-road” experimentation of the technology will soon start which, according to forecasts and barring any hitches, should cover the entire vehicle fleet by the end of the year.