Here is the first electronic device that signals speed cameras and road dangers of all kinds

ROME – Speed ​​cameras or road hazards are no longer a problem thanks to Ooono Co-Driver. It is a small and inexpensive device that allows you to maintain concentration on driving and be alerted with an optical and audible signal when approaching a potential danger or a speed detector.

Ooono Co-Driver’s goal is to keep drivers perfectly focused as according to a study by the European Commission, up to 30% of all road accidents in Europe are caused by distracted driving. With a community of over 1.5 million drivers sharing daily road updates, Co-Driver is able to send you real-time alerts on the presence of all types of speed cameras (fixed, mobile, speed cameras and red light cameras). and road hazards (e.g. accidents, road works, broken down cars).

“We are thrilled to officially launch Ooono Co-Driver, our flagship product, on the Italian market, and to grow our European community – underlined Christian Walther Øyrabø, founder and CEO of the Danish Ooono A/S – Our safety device road traffic is a real support at the service of drivers, which allows you to keep your concentration high while driving and avoid potential dangers on the road and speed cameras, all without needing to look at your smartphone”.

Ooono Co-Driver starts automatically on departure, so once the driver has started the journey he only has to concentrate on driving and there is no need to use a smartphone or navigate an app while driving. There are no subscriptions to subscribe, additional or hidden costs and once purchased the Co-Driver will be ready to send notifications for the duration of the trip.

One of the pillars of the device is sharing, a fundamental element for road safety and to report or confirm the presence of a speed camera, just touch the Co-Driver once, twice in the event of road hazards, such as accidents, broken down vehicles, objects in the roadway, etc. After purchasing Ooono Co-Driver (also available on Amazon), simply download the app (always runs in the background), connect the device to your smartphone and you’re ready to go.

To work properly, Ooono needs data, Bluetooth and GPS to be active and it is possible to connect multiple smartphones to the same device and vice versa, while the battery life (CR2450) is approximately one year.

