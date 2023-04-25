Here’s how to protect your keys from remote digital car theft

ROME – OffGrid, the American company of high-quality security products, has just launched a foldable Faraday keychain case that can protect your car key from cybercriminal attacks. An easy way to protect yourself from the growing prevalence of car hacking, as the frequency of cyber-attacks on vehicles increased by as much as 225% from 2018 to 2021.

Precisely in 2021 almost 85% of the attacks were carried out remotely, thus overcoming the classic physical burglary with forcing the locks. Virtually 50% of all vehicle thefts are now made up of multiple attempts to access without a key or remote control. It is enough for thieves-hackers to be close to the key ring for them to be able to pick up and reproduce its signal and thus act undisturbed. The OffGrid Fold therefore offers the solution to the problem with a compact, foldable case type that uses advanced Faraday technology to block all wireless signals, ensuring your car key fob is protected from all remote digital car theft.

This anti-theft system has been designed with convenience in mind and thanks to its folding mechanism it opens easily and, when closed, is small enough to fit in a pocket or purse. The case is made of high-quality, durable and water-resistant materials to ensure that your car key fob is protected in all weather conditions. The careful construction, the type of Faraday fabric used, the heat-sealed folding system and the magnetic closing mechanism, make it possible to offer total shielding to the car key or remote control inserted inside.

“We believe this product helps make it easier for everyone to have a secure Faraday case with them at all times,” said Nick Adelchanow, managing partner of the company. “Investing in the Fold key case is a small price to pay for the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your car and home are safe. Don’t let thieves take advantage of your keyless entry system.” The new OffGrid Fold case can be purchased directly on the company’s website for $24.