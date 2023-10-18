Heretoir – Twilight of the Machines – Album Review

Heretoir – Twilight of the Machines

Origin: Germany / Augsburg

Release: 06.10.2023

Label: Northern Silence Productions

Duration: 42:20

Genre: Post Black Metal, Blackgaze, Atmospheric Black Metal

Six years after their great second album The Circle is the band around David blatancy Conrad back again. The EP already had a little foretaste Wastelands offered and it was already clear where the journey would go. For the first time, an album was recorded in its entirety by all musicians and everyone had their part in the album. According to the band, the dedication is to the spirits of the wilderness. It reflects the battle of nature against technology.

On the trail of nature

This thematic background also ensures that the sound of the album is very special and makes it more musically independent. The symbiosis of post rock and black metal elements makes the songs appear in an extraordinary atmosphere and the concept of the album has an even greater impact. There are only five tracks in total, but they have a decent playing time of 42 minutes.

Unique in its entirety

That’s all you need to understand what the boys from Augsburg are about here. In the age of machines and technology, we humans forget and neglect the advantages of nature. Created in times of climate change and Friday for Future Heretoir with its beautiful, melancholic melodies, a successful concept album full of passion for nature and music.

The fairy is dancing…

In the end, this album has to be listened to in one sitting because only then will the full poetry behind it unfold. The instrumental pieces Pneuma and The Death of Man are very intense, even hypnotic and, in my opinion, are suitable for any meditation in the great outdoors.

In addition, they are important links for the remaining three songs. blatancy and Nathanael The tracks convince with clear vocals and harsh screams. Further development can also be seen here. In the opener Sanctum – Nightsphere Part I the variable vocals are the strength of the song. Here they still have well-known support Nikita Kamprad, The path of freedomconcerned about putting the finishing touches on the track.

A smart move considering how strong the songwriting of the three songs is. As already mentioned, the band has found their common thread with this album. In terms of sound, all instruments have their place because the clear sound gives them space. A space that the concept of the album also requires and which this unique post black metal fills in five acts until the last minute.

Conclusion

Twilight of the Machine is a strong album and for me shows the true identity of Heretoir. Their best work to date is a result of teamwork and the goal of creating post black metal with electronic ambient elements. This concept album grabs me from start to finish. That’s why I like to distribute generously 9 / 10

Line Up

Eklatanz – singing, singing

Nathanael – Bass, Gesang

Max F. – guitar

Nils Groth – drums

Kevin Storm – guitar

Tracklist

01. Sanctum – Nightsphere Part 1

02. Twilight of the Machines

03. Pneuma

04. Glacierheart – Nightsphere Part 2

05. The Death of Man

