Heritage Audio ONLY PEQ-2

Heritage Audio

EQ ص20kHz Ƶʵ㣬Ϊ˺ֶкĸƵڵƵJҲǳ˿ҲLANG PEQ-2Pultec EQͬĵطJoe Chicarelli֣LANG PEQ-2ӵůǳPultecϲʹôEQ˹ĺͺϳӿСΪEQĸӿȺͿȣ ڼ˻ͨ file

Joe Chiccarelli ʮλø/ʦ/ʦƷ Tori AmosBeckU2The StrokesThe KillersElton JohnThe ShinsThe White StripesMorrisseyAlanis MorrisetteJason MrazJuanesJulieta VenegasThe RaconteursCafe Tacuba My Morning Jacket ҡ

Joe Chiccarelli ФPurple Audio MC77,ATCȾ豸û

​JoeڼݺSunset Sound Studios

ChicarelliΪLANG PEQ-2 ֹȻͻκҪƵΣָȺͳLANG PEQ-2κιҶӦرEQˣLANG PEQ-2 ַǳ׵ȥҪĵƵӱȹ㷺ڱ˹׹ġ籴˾Լٵȶ

LANG PEQ-2ЧͬˣƵǳܹӿкͿȵֲЅùưˡȥҪĵƵ͸ǿеƵвȻ۲๤ʦϣʵֵġʲô棬LANG PEQ-2á

