Herod – The Iconoclast

were independent Herod have always thought little of run-of-the-mill. Originally at home in the atmospheric groove metal realms, the Swiss develop their sound cautiously without regard for losses. This worked excellently three years ago on “Sombre Dessin” and lifted the quintet into the international top class from a standing start. Of course, the successor refrains from following any formula and instead strives for new shores. „The Iconoclast“ successfully meets an oversized challenge.

How far you dare shows that for a mile long. “The Ode To…” with the choir Les Mysterès des Voix Bulgares. The mystical, polyphonic female singing dictates the events of this restless, bubbling monster, which feels like it is constantly writhing and looking for an unspecified knowledge without finding it – very exciting, but at the same time a bit too sprawling for this idea. “The Girl With A Balloon” also relies on atmosphere, on meandering arcs of suspense, on the search for knowledge. Between brutal, brute force with infernal vocals and surprising clear vocals, Herod feel their way through spectacular, engaging shallows.

The concluding “The Prophecy” with a prominent second voice is also exciting. The Ocean’s Loïc Rosetti joins in and harmonises well with Mike Pilat, who himself once sang for the collective. Here Herod are in top form with complex, crushing walls of sound, with massive force, but also with small subtleties that get under your skin with incredible precision and unfold brutal instincts there. “The Edifice” is also coming around the corner with a guest. Cryptopsy’s Matt McGachy gives the already technically demanding track that certain something, skilfully intensifying the frontal energy.

Herod don’t quite reach the level of the predecessor, but that’s definitely complaining on a very high level. “The Iconoclast” dares more experiments that don’t always work out 100%, but always provide excitement and interest. However, dark, brute backlashes in between as well as the complete exhaustion of post, groove and even subtle math patterns know how to entertain in the usual manner. The Swiss are consolidating at a high level and remain a top address for demanding metallic borderline experiences.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/05/2023

Available through: Pelagic Records (Cargo Records)

Website: herodnoise.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HerodNoise

Category: Magazin, Reviews