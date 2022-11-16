Girls from Wuhan imitate the makeup of Dream of Red Mansions characters to amaze netizens

Recently, a video blogger named “I’m Papi Ya” has gained more than one million followers on the Internet. Netizens watched her imitation makeup “Dream of Red Mansions” character video, exclaimed “It’s exactly the same”, “Is this a copy? Forgive me for thinking it was the original film!” Many netizens also praised her acting skills, ” Your acting skills are better than a certain version of “Dream of Red Mansions”!” “The dynamics and demeanor are amazing!” “Hurry up to make some new dramas, and save the costume dramas.”

On November 3, Zhou Jiaqi, the creator of “I’m Papi Ya”, was interviewed by a reporter from Jimu News and said that she did not expect the video to become so popular. Originally studying medicine, she devoted herself to short video creation during college, originally to earn some pocket money, but as her fans grew, she took it as a career.

Imitation of Jia Baoyu”s Make-up

Making performance props with ingenuity

Ingenuity in Making Props

Zhou Jiaqi, a 25-year-old girl from Wuhan, is an all-round beauty blogger. On the short video platform, she challenged herself to shoot a “Dream of Red Mansions”. Jia Baoyu, Wang Xifeng, Jia Yuanchun, Xue Baochai, Lin Daiyu, Qin Keqing…these distinctive women in “A Dream of Red Mansions” are all the objects of her imitation.

Imitation of Wang Xifeng”s Make-up

“Today challenge Wang Xifeng of “Dream of Red Mansions”!” One second before, the person speaking in the video was an amateur girl wearing glasses; The steel wire is twisted into the shape of a phoenix bird, and the cans are cut into petal-shaped pieces, and then pasted on them with blue ribbons or paper. There is actually a video effect of the ancient high-end gold and silverware “Diancui” craftsmanship. A few big beads were glued on, and Wang Xifeng’s “Chaoyang Wufeng Hanging Pearl Hairpin” was made!

Accompanied by a burst of devilish laughter, she wore the “Chaoyang Wufeng Hanging Pearl Hairpin” and walked into the video full of jewels, “Hurry up! I am late! I have never greeted visitors from afar!” “Joke! It’s just that I don’t make jokes about people in the world!” The short 31-second video vividly restores the classic image of Wang Xifeng in “A Dream of Red Mansions”.

Imitation of Lin Daiyu”s Make-up

Wang Xifeng’s flamboyance, Jia Yuanchun’s nobility and grace, Qin Keqing’s gentleness and coquettishness, Xue Baochai’s richness and sophistication, Lin Daiyu’s sentimentality…Zhou Jiaqi has mastered all of them quite well.

Prepare a month for 30-second videos

Zhou Jiaqi told the Jimu News reporter that the first episode of the short video seen by netizens is about 30 seconds, and she may spend a week or a month outside of the video to achieve the effect of “disgusting the real” with imitation makeup and performances, all thanks to “hard work” “Two words.

Netizens thought that she made the props by herself for the video effect, “mainly to save money, it is cheaper to do it yourself! Another point is that I have obsessive-compulsive disorder. To imitate makeup, every strand of hair must be the same , Buying semi-finished products on the market can’t achieve the effect I want.” Zhou Jiaqi said.

Imitation of Xue Baochai”s Make-up

Zhou Jiaqi graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology School of Medicine. In her junior year, she and her classmates entered the short video creation track. Makeup is Zhou Jiaqi’s specialty, and she has learned from many teachers, so she chooses to make a small ancient style makeup video to shoot her own creative makeup.

Talking about how this group of “Dream of Red Mansions” character imitation makeup series that has attracted netizens’ attention on the Internet, how to achieve such a resemblance in appearance, Zhou Jiaqi said that for the characters to be similar, every detail must be in place. “I especially like the 87 version of “Dream of Red Mansions”. I ponder over all the fragments in it bit by bit, and then choose the bridge that best represents the character of the characters to perform.”

For example, to play Wang Xifeng, she chose the scene where Lin Daiyu first met Wang Xifeng, and Wang Xifeng appeared on stage, laughing, “I’m late”; playing Jia Yuanchun, she chose the concubine Yuan to visit her relatives, saying, “This garden must not be wasted in the future.” ;As Qin Keqing, she chose the most obscure plot, “Why are you pulling out my hairpin?”…

What was the best performing video? Zhou Jiaqi said that it was a video of Jia Yuanchun imitating makeup. This episode has the highest traffic and millions of views. At the same time, it was also the period where she spent the most energy. It took a month from preparation to filming. “The costumes and headgear Jia Yuanchun wears are very luxurious. I only wore the small beads on those accessories for a week.”

Imitation of Jia Yuanchun”s Make-up

I don’t mind if everyone rolls a roll

After the video account of “I’m peeling skin” became popular, some netizens thought the name was weird, and it didn’t match the ancient style at all.

Zhou Jiaqi explained to the Jimu News reporter, “Because my name is Zhou Jiaqi, when I was in elementary school, I had a deskmate who was very naughty and gave me the nickname ‘Zhou Papi’. After that, everyone called me ‘Papi’, so I just used it. This nickname is a social media account, I didn’t expect it to be so popular when I made the short video, but I wanted to change my name later, but I was afraid that people would not find me, so I didn’t change it.”

Currently, Zhou Jiaqi lives in Hangzhou. She said that for bloggers who make short videos, it doesn’t make much difference where they live.

What is the income of video bloggers? Zhou Jiaqi said frankly that it is not as high as everyone imagined. On average, it is similar to the income of ordinary office workers. “The income is mainly from brand placement. Sometimes there is no income for the whole month, and sometimes there are tens of thousands of yuan a month.”

“I’m peeling skin!” After the imitation makeup video became popular, some bloggers also imitated Zhou Jiaqi. The Jimu News reporter asked her if she cared about other people’s imitation? Now that the short video track is getting more and more complicated, do you feel the pressure? Zhou Jiaqi said: “There will definitely be more and more people on this track. I don’t mind if everyone takes a roll. After a roll, everyone will be even better!”

