Guido Herrera, the goalkeeper and captain of Talleres, spoke of the impact of the partial 0-2 with which Vélez opened the game, he was self-critical and also highlighted the reaction of the team that reached the final 1-2 and with chances of being able to tie.

“The two goals were slaps from which we could not recover, but the second half was something else. I can’t say anything because I feel proud of the work we did” considered Herrera.

“When you lose, questions will appear, but we have a great group. A pity the expulsion of Juan Carlos Portillo. He really had been doing very well. Anyone can play in this group”, added the albiazul referent.

“We come from four victories. It is very difficult for a team to win twice in a row on the road like we did, regardless of whether we convert everything we generate or not. We have to be self-critical with what we did against Vélez and improve for what is to come, ”he concluded.

