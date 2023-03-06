Home Entertainment Herrera and the “slaps” from which Talleres could not recover
Entertainment

Herrera and the “slaps” from which Talleres could not recover

by admin
Herrera and the “slaps” from which Talleres could not recover

Guido Herrera, the goalkeeper and captain of Talleres, spoke of the impact of the partial 0-2 with which Vélez opened the game, he was self-critical and also highlighted the reaction of the team that reached the final 1-2 and with chances of being able to tie.

“The two goals were slaps from which we could not recover, but the second half was something else. I can’t say anything because I feel proud of the work we did” considered Herrera.

“When you lose, questions will appear, but we have a great group. A pity the expulsion of Juan Carlos Portillo. He really had been doing very well. Anyone can play in this group”, added the albiazul referent.

“We come from four victories. It is very difficult for a team to win twice in a row on the road like we did, regardless of whether we convert everything we generate or not. We have to be self-critical with what we did against Vélez and improve for what is to come, ”he concluded.

See also  Deng Ziqi's new album's prelude song "Gloria" MV is online with music to open the road of love - Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Choi Minho starred in the new variety show...

When do I charge ANSES: complete calendar of...

Korean boy group NCT declares war on sasaengfan...

places and worst times

Geox is looking for a new “home” in...

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN presents THE LOUBI SHOW III for...

Character and football, for a great comeback: the...

Real blue today: how much it trades this...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

Private Label Dubai Ltd Introduces New Custom Watches...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy