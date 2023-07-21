Herrera’s special thanks to the Talleres fans in the 1-0 defeat of River

Guido Herrera had things to say after the 1-0 loss to River, in Mendoza for the round of 16 of the Copa Argentina. And one of them was to thank the support of the Talleres fans, who went en masse to the Malvinas Argentinas stadium.

“The victory is for them. And I want to thank you because a few months ago on this same field we suffered a defeat that hit us (0-1 against Patronato in the final). It’s going to hurt us all our lives. It will never close the wound of that. We know that we have them and we are going to go for more”, he explained.

Herrera recognized that it was useless to retreat. “It’s the best way to play against a team that was the best in the league and came out champion for a reason.”

Then, regarding Talleres’ proposal in the second half, he said: “We knew how to defend ourselves and I think we controlled them because they did not generate clear goal situations.”

Herrera warned that the objective is to finish as high as possible in the Professional League. “We have to put our heads in gymnastics as quickly as possible,” he said.

