Herro scores 21 points and the Heat beat the Lakers 110-96 in the fourth quarter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 21 points, Duncan Robinson scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-96 on Wednesday.

Jaime Jáquez Jr. added 16 points and Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo scored 15 each. All eight Miami players contributed in double figures.

Kevin Love added a season-high 14 rebounds and scored 10 points. Miami played without Jimmy Butler for the sixth time in seven games.

Anthony Davis scored 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Austin Reaves added 24 points.

The Heat shot just 39.1% from the field in the first three quarters, but made 14 of 24 in the fourth, including 6 of 11 on three-pointers.

The Lakers were just 4 of 30 on 3-pointers and committed 15 of their 22 turnovers in the first half. LeBron James was 6 of 18 and finished with 12 points.

