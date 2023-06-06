HeyDog signed a contract with Haoting Music and released its first single “Lily” with singing to break free from the prison of life-Qianlong.com·中国Capital.com

Source Title: HeyDog Hey Dog Band signed a contract with Good Music to release their first single “Lily” with singing to break free from the prison of life

If the darkness is too long, be your own light. Today, HeyDog’s latest single “Lily” is online. This song is HeyDog’s first single after they signed a contract with Good Music. They focus on ordinary life, fade away the flashy and glamorous appearance, and present ordinary people real living conditions. Just like the theme expressed in the song, “Lily” is a code name, she is not a person, but a group of people. “Lily”, who is tough to the bone, is actually the epitome of many people who are going upstream Lily in the song is beautiful and unrestrained, thin and stubborn. Although her edges and corners have been smoothed by life, her eyes are always full of hope. Life at the bottom beat her down again and again, and she was full of incomprehension and criticism, but she never stopped moving forward. Some people were born in Rome, some spent their whole lives on the road, the cruel reality always knocks people down time and time again, and if they seize a chance, life must go on. HeyDog Hey dog ​​band made the most sincere voice, each of us spurned Lily’s career, but in order to survive in life, is there any difference from Lily? Each of us is Lily, but the products we sell are different. Yu Ao, the lead singer of the HeyDog band, has a sense of aloofness and alienation in his voice, and his emotions are performed layer by layer, allowing us to see Lily’s unknown helplessness and sadness. The song begins with a calm and soothing narration, and then changes to the passionate and indignant cry of the chorus, which is as smooth as flowing clouds and flowing water, and gradually arouses the turbulent waves that have been silent for a long time in the bottom of my heart. Lead singer Yu Ao’s unique hard-core roar seems to be speaking for Lily, and also seems to be releasing her repressed and restrained heart. Everyone has been pushed to the brink of collapse by life, some people are defeated after a setback, and some people grasp the rope of hope to regain their lives. If you are going through darkness, I hope “Lily” will bring you light. HeyDogHey Dog Signed a Signing Agreement with Good Listening Musicsingle“Lily”hardcore roarsing into the hearts of countless mortals HeyDog is a multi-element indie rock band, based on rock music, with a fusion of electronic, pop, metal and other styles in the music. They became famous on the stage of “The Voice of China” with an original song “Lane” and were named “The Voice with the Strongest Original Ability” band. In March of this year, the HeyDog band officially signed a contract with Haoting Music, starting a new journey in their music career. This long-prepared song “Lily” is HeyDog’s first single after they signed a contract with Good Music. With a real creative background and unique hardcore vocals, it presents a masterpiece that is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. More people were moved by Lily's story, more people knew about HeyDog's extremely smooth music style, and more people cheered for their music.

Haoting Music was established in Beijing in 2008 by Duan Xiaolin, a well-known music producer in the industry. It is a comprehensive music company integrating music production, artist management, publicity and marketing, copyright agency, performance production, hardware leasing and other business sectors. The company has successively produced nearly a thousand songs since its establishment more than ten years ago, and the music works have been played more than 40 billion times on the Internet. It owns Wu Qixian, Xie Tianxiao, Zuo Xiaozu, Wen Zhaolun, Lao Fan next door, Zhao Zhao, Luo Zhongxu, Wu Yonghuan HAPPY, Bald Huaxia, HeyDog Hey Dog Band, South Journey Band, Jiang Mingyang, Lin Qide, Lu En, Wu Yingxiang, Zhu Yike, Liu Lanxin, Zhao Wei, Jiajie Senior, Liu Ye, So-and-so Fruit, Yang Ziyi, Xiong Li, Meng Qingyu, Xiaoqu Daai, Wang Yiran, Sun Yu, RussTong Zhang Yitong, Wang Kai, Geng Ye and other music styles people. More than 70% of variety shows in China have the participation of good music, such as “The Sound Is Endless”, “The Voice of God”, “I Am a Singer” Season 1-8, “Praise for Songs”, “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves” , “Crossover Singer”, “Classic Odes”, “Masked Singer”, “Idol Trainee”, “China Has Rap Hop”, “Creation 101”, etc. In recent years, with the growth of the overall scale of China‘s music industry, Haoting Music has innovated and explored the new development model of China‘s music industry, adhering to the concept of equal and free communication and high-standard music production, and is committed to the promotion of China‘s original music and multi-dimensional development. development and innovation. Haoting Music has become a high-quality music service platform in China. It takes the promotion of excellent original music and excellent original musicians as its mission, provides services for original musicians and various platforms, and injects new momentum into the healthy development of China's entertainment industry. Not long ago, the HeyDog band just finished their performance at the Star Rice Field Music Festival, and the vivid scene made the audience enjoy themselves. The busy performance routine has become a part of their life, and they will continue to present more music works in the future. Please look forward to the wonderful performance of the HeyDog band.

HeyDog is a multi-element indie rock band, based on rock music, with a fusion of electronic, pop, metal and other styles in the music. They became famous on the stage of "The Voice of China" with an original song "Lane" and were named "The Voice with the Strongest Original Ability" band. In March of this year, the HeyDog band officially signed a contract with Haoting Music, starting a new journey in their music career. This long-prepared song "Lily" is HeyDog's first single after they signed a contract with Good Music.

It owns Wu Qixian, Xie Tianxiao, Zuo Xiaozu, Wen Zhaolun, Lao Fan next door, Zhao Zhao, Luo Zhongxu, Wu Yonghuan HAPPY, Bald Huaxia, HeyDog Hey Dog Band, South Journey Band, Jiang Mingyang, Lin Qide, Lu En, Wu Yingxiang, Zhu Yike, Liu Lanxin, Zhao Wei, Jiajie senior, Liu Ye, certain fruit, Yang Ziyi, Xiong Li, Meng Qingyu, Xiaoqu Daai, Wang Yiran, Sun Yu, RussTong Zhang Yitong, Wang Kai, Geng Ye and other music styles people.

More than 70% of domestic variety shows have the participation of good music, such as "The Sound Is Endless", "The Voice of God", "I Am a Singer" Season 1-8, "Praise for Songs", "Sister Riding the Wind and Waves" , "Crossover Singer", "Classic Odes", "Masked Singer", "Idol Trainee", "China Has Rap Hop", "Creation 101", etc. In recent years, with the growth of the overall scale of China's music industry, Haoting Music has innovated and explored the new development model of China's music industry, adhering to the concept of equal and free communication and high-standard music production, and is committed to the promotion of China's original music and multi-dimensional development. development and innovation. Haoting Music has become a high-quality music service platform in China.

Not long ago, the HeyDog band just finished their performance at the Star Rice Field Music Festival, and the vivid scene made the audience enjoy themselves. The busy performance routine has become a part of their life, and they will continue to present more music works in the future. Please look forward to the wonderful performance of the HeyDog band.