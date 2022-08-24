“H” is HOGAN’s most recognizable brand code and an ever-expanding style prefix. This season, HOGAN is inspired by the iconic H, and sincerely invites every creative variation with sharp edges and independent styles, expressing their true self to achieve eye-catching styles, and jointly create a #Hgeneration# casual, diverse, and urban modern aesthetic atmosphere.

HOGAN Fall/Winter 2022-23 Campaign

The HOGAN 2022-23 autumn/winter campaign was shot by photographer Yu Cong. In the clean and pure white space, the HOGAN H logo extends infinitely, like a cloud ladder, until it touches the vein of inspiration. Above the “H”, Gong Jun was at ease, and immediately released his energy.

Classic play unbounded identity

HOGAN 2022 autumn and winter series H629 luxury shoes

Gong Jun wore a black outline leather jacket and H629 luxury shoes, which showed a neat and stylish aura, reproducing the texture and style.

The contrasting color of pine and cypress is injected into the modern base color, and the silver metal H buckle is embellished on the upper, showing the unforgettable chic taste, and the classic is more uninhibited.

HOGAN 2022 autumn and winter series H629 luxury shoes price: 4800 yuan

Retro resurgence Italian aesthetics

HOGAN 2022 autumn and winter series H601 luxury sports shoes

Gong Jun paired the HOGAN long parka trench coat with H601 luxury sports shoes, which is casual and natural. The highly saturated fluorescent green H Logo is eye-catching, and it enters the urban forest with a high profile.

HOGAN’s 2022-23 autumn and winter continues to explore the brand’s aesthetic archives, leading back to the track and field trend in the 1970s with the H601 series of luxury sports shoes. The iconic spiked sole design, slender body, clever stitching of technical nylon and suede leather materials, and the retro focus is back.

HOGAN 2022 autumn and winter series H601 luxury sports shoes Price: 4600 yuan See also The Asti man who bewitched Alba with his passion for theater

Urban Rhythm Pioneer Breaks the Game

HOGAN 2022 autumn and winter series Hyperlight luxury sports shoes

Gong Jun wears a HOGAN plaid short coat on his upper body, and the autumn and winter atmosphere is ready to go. Hyperlight luxury sneaker orange toe ripples brighten autumn and winter colors, full of vivid tension.

Following the inspiration of urban jogging, the three-dimensional design of socks and boots injects functional aesthetics into Hyperlight luxury shoes. The dynamic shoe body streamlines freely and flexibly escapes the routine of life. Knitted details add to the cool style, creating a more futuristic and pioneering attitude.

HOGAN 2022 autumn and winter series ﻿Hyperlight luxury sports shoes price: 5100 yuan

Continue to upgrade environmental protection

HOGAN-3R Environmental Protection Series

Gong Jun wears the HOGAN-3R eco-friendly series Upper luxury sneakers and a black lapel jacket, showing off a sustainable street attitude.

The HOGAN-3R environmental protection series Upper luxury sports shoes are equipped with a variety of renewable and environmentally friendly materials, in a harmonious dialogue with nature. The H Logo runs through the body of the shoe, and the personality recognition helps the style continue to upgrade. The ultra-light sole and the unisex color scheme make nature and environmental protection successfully occupy the trend of attention.

HOGAN-3R environmental protection series Upper luxury sports shoes price: 4100 yuan

HOGAN 2022-23 Fall/Winter Campaign Short Film

In addition to the advertising blockbuster, HOGAN released this season’s advertising clips simultaneously. Continuing the visual style of the advertising blockbuster, the “H” logo carries a variety of styles, and the visual effects of broken windows are abstracted to compare the power of breaking the game.