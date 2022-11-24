HIDDEN.NY, which started from a fashion archive account and has been developing day by day, has joined hands with the Japanese clothing brand NEEDLES to launch joint ride clothing in April. This time, it will reunite before the end of 2022 and jointly release the joint ride capsule series Pt. 2, blending military uniforms Style and Japanese heritage elements, such as a relaxed fit olive green shirt and matching nylon drawstring trousers, a mohair cardigan, socks embellished with the “h” logo and NEEDLES’ iconic butterfly pattern, and so on. Invited KOM_I, the former lead singer of the band “Wednesday Campanella” (Wednesday Campanella) to appear on the camera to take image photos.

The series will be first released to Hidden members along with other new products at 12:00 AM Eastern Time on November 25th, and then launched on the Hidden website at 3:00 PM, and will be available on NEEDLES at 11:00 AM JST on November 26th. If you are interested Readers may wish to scroll down to learn more.