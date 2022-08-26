Home Entertainment Hideo Kojima announces podcast “Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure” with Spotify
On his birthday, well-known game producer Hideo Kojima announced the launch of the “Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure” podcast in cooperation with Spotify. The podcast will cover his favorite games, movies, books, art, and philosophical thoughts. Guests in the field participated. Canadian video game journalist and host Geoff Keighley will join regularly to discuss news about games and technology. Hideo Kojima said: “I want to share my thoughts with a global audience, and I think Spotify will be the best platform to reach all fans and friends around the world. It’s a laborious way to release every episode in Japanese and English at the same time, but I look forward to a great time gaining and sharing creative inspiration with listeners from all over the world.”

The “Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure” Podcast will premiere on September 8, and will be updated with an episode every Thursday, so interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

