Exactly 200 years have passed since one of the most significant moments for the knowledge of ancient history. After centuries of failed attempts, in September 1822 the Frenchman Jean-Francois Champollion managed to decipher hieroglyphics, that mysterious illustrated language that had remained incomprehensible for three millennia.

To mark this anniversary the British Museum has organized a major exhibition which tells the exciting story of archaeologists who have dedicated their lives to studying hieroglyphics, of the many wrong leads followed and inaccurate interpretations advanced, until Champollion’s turning point finally allowed to discover and understand the life of Ancient Egypt.

At the center of the exhibition is the crucial find that made it possible to decipher the hieroglyphics: the Rosetta stone, which attracts millions of visitors to the British Museum every year. The towering gray rock, 762 kilos of granite, has the same text in three languages: hieroglyphic Egyptian, demotic Egyptian and ancient Greek. It had been recycled as the foundation stone for a fort on the Nile delta and was discovered in the rubble by Napoleon’s soldiers in 1799. Its importance was quickly recognized by French scholars following the Egyptian campaign. However, with Napoleon’s defeat at the battle of Waterloo, the Rosetta stone arrived in England and was donated to King George III, who in turn donated it to the British Museum in 1802. The race for experts to decipher the texts began then, a race with many participants and two main protagonists: Champollion and the English scholar Thomas Young, described as “a man who knew everything”.

It was the Frenchman who emerged victorious: aided by Young’s intuitions, it was Champollion who understood that hieroglyphics had a phonetic and ideographic value and it was he who translated the written part into hieroglyphic Egyptian, solving the mystery. He had begun studying the text of the stele when he was 17, moreover on copies and without ever seeing the original, and deciphering it had become the obsession of his life. At 32 he succeeded and such was the emotion that he passed out.

“The deciphering of hieroglyphics marked a turning point in the study of Egyptology which still continues to reveal the secrets of the past – said Ilona Regulski, curator of the exhibition -. We also wanted to tell the story of the collaboration between travelers and scholars from many countries, who exchanged information, texts and artifacts even when their countries were at war, to decipher not only a language but an entire civilization”.