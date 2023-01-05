Listen to the audio version of the article

The splendid Palazzo Reale exhibition “Bosch and another Renaissance” highlighted how, within Renaissance art, the poetics of Hieronymus Bosch (1453-1516) is by no means unique, but the peak of a dreamlike, mythical sensibility -symbolic and grotesque that met with significant diffusion in early modern Europe. The “other Renaissance” of which Bosch is certainly the protagonist – but not an isolated exponent – suggests how the interpretative paradigms and canonical hermeneutics always remain insufficient to understand the essence of the epochs -, but how, on the other hand, such models are essential for identifying productive sense keys, to stimulate the creative imagination and not give up the exegetical construction, without which one would have to surrender to the chaotic unfolding of disconnected and unrelated fragments.

The interpretative key at the heart of the exhibition is undoubtedly the magical-symbolic dimension: the investigation of the exhibited works, by Flemish, Italian and Spanish masters, reveals the importance that esoteric and analogical knowledge has played in the developments of European modernity. So much so that, in some respects, it appears to be the true fil rouge, albeit hidden, which allows the translation of the archaic pagan culture into the theological construction of the Western Christian conscience.

The “Triptych of the Final Judgment”

Bosch’s “Triptych of the Final Judgement” thus evokes a splendid fresco of European self-awareness, in which Ancient and Modern, Mediterranean and Nordic, pagan polytheism and Christian apocalyptic blend in the powerful forge of the alchemical alembic of a painting wizard. On the other hand, the rediscovery of the magical and hidden dimension in art is not a novelty in the recent panorama of Italian exhibitions.

In this sense, the exhibitions “Art and Magic. The charm of Esotericism in Europe” (Palazzo Roverella – Rovigo, 2018-2019) and “Surrealism and magic. Enchanted modernity” (Peggy Guggenheim Collection – Venice, 2022). Even the exhibition dedicated to the surrealist Max Ernst, which can be visited at Palazzo Reale until 26 February 2023, does nothing but exhibit the neo-Renaissance caliber of an artist who is a sort of “reincarnation of those Rhenish authors of devilry like Bosch” (A. Chastel) .

However, to contextualize the magical fascination of Bosch and his associates, a fund of studies is fundamental that the Palazzo Reale exhibition, set up according to historical-artistic disciplinary criteria, does not seem to take into consideration. Absent is the “Magic Renaissance”, that philosophical-esoteric nucleus deposited in the itinerary towards the prisca sapientia traveled, among others, by Marsilio Ficino, Pico della Mirandola and Giordano Bruno, to whom we owe the elaboration of a powerful magical paradigm, sapiential and imaginative, with a strong Neoplatonic matrix, on which philosophy and recent historiography have largely dwelt. Essential in this direction are the studies of Eugenio Garin, Frances Amelia Yates, Giorgio Agamben, Daniel Pickering Walker, Will-Erich Peuckert, Mircea Eliade, Ioan Petru Culianu and Élemire Zolla. Precisely the latter dedicates in his masterpiece “Get out of the world” a very dense portrait of Bosch and his “figurative enigmas”: in them “an esotericism throws the glove at us, mocks us and makes us adore. He teaches an extraordinary lesson precisely by refusing to explain himself ”.