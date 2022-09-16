Home Entertainment Higashiide Masada’s recent situation has been exposed, saying that it is very lonely not to see children.
Entertainment

Higashiide Masada’s recent situation has been exposed, saying that it is very lonely not to see children.

by admin
Higashiide Masada’s recent situation has been exposed, saying that it is very lonely not to see children.
2022-09-16 09:01
Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Higashiide Masada’s recent situation has been exposed, saying that it is very lonely not to see children

Sohu Entertainment News According to recent Japanese media reports, in 2020, the Japanese actor Masada Higashiide, who was caught up in a scandal because of his derailment, appeared in Kyoto Prefecture to shoot the movie “Fukuda Village Incident”. He has dark skin, short hair and stubble, and has a very wild look.

In addition, Toide Masada also confided at a friend’s party during filming in Kyoto that he could hardly see his children, so he felt very lonely.

After being derailed in 2020, Higashiide Masahiro announced the end of his marriage with Watanabe Apricot. According to rumors, Masada Higashiide’s ex-wife Watanabe Kyo is preparing to move to France with her children because she is worried that her ex-husband’s indecent reports will have a bad influence on the children. In February of this year, it was rumored that the firm issued a statement that he “could not continue to cooperate” and announced the termination of the contract. He, who has become a “national scumbag”, undoubtedly suffered a severe setback in his acting career. It is reported that Masada Higashiide has been active in a personal form since he left the office in February this year.Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  What other charming supporting roles are there in My Little Pony?Let's have a plate together_TOM Information

You may also like

Carvico, 60 years of leadership in research and...

Korean media revealed that Kim Taehyung participated in...

Li Jiaqi’s “Little Forest for Two” started broadcasting...

Yu Shuxin’s new drama “A Little Forest for...

“Maigret”, the commissioner of Simenon returns to the...

The key to Jiang Xiaoguo’s calm face and...

Dacia, the queen of essentials, now wants the...

Li Guangjie’s “Barbaric Growth” premiere trailer and Zhao...

“Deadly 24 Hours” will be launched on September...

Was Princess Diana’s death a conspiracy? Why was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy