Original title: Higashiide Masada’s recent situation has been exposed, saying that it is very lonely not to see children

Sohu Entertainment News According to recent Japanese media reports, in 2020, the Japanese actor Masada Higashiide, who was caught up in a scandal because of his derailment, appeared in Kyoto Prefecture to shoot the movie “Fukuda Village Incident”. He has dark skin, short hair and stubble, and has a very wild look.

In addition, Toide Masada also confided at a friend’s party during filming in Kyoto that he could hardly see his children, so he felt very lonely.

After being derailed in 2020, Higashiide Masahiro announced the end of his marriage with Watanabe Apricot. According to rumors, Masada Higashiide’s ex-wife Watanabe Kyo is preparing to move to France with her children because she is worried that her ex-husband’s indecent reports will have a bad influence on the children. In February of this year, it was rumored that the firm issued a statement that he “could not continue to cooperate” and announced the termination of the contract. He, who has become a “national scumbag”, undoubtedly suffered a severe setback in his acting career. It is reported that Masada Higashiide has been active in a personal form since he left the office in February this year.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: