HIGH SPIRITS

Safe On The Other Side

(Hard Rock)

Label: High Roller Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 24.11.2023

To themselves, to each other, and to the awesome power of the music we love.

An unwritten law that applies not only to music says that you usually have more success with simplicity and simplicity than if you show off in a pompous manner in order to hide certain inadequacies. At HIGH SPIRITS from Chicago/Illinois, this principle seems to have been working for a long time.

In reality, you can’t describe the band as such, because Chris Black (NACHTMYSTIUM, PHARAOH) is the only member and is responsible for all instruments, songwriting and everything else. Only for live performances is the whole thing increased to a quintet.

And what works for the band can’t be bad for the resulting music either. And so when writing songs, Chris Black relies on simple and straightforward melodies, as well as riffs, but they have one thing in common: they are hard to beat in terms of catchiness.

It’s best to take “Lonely Nights”, “One Day Closer” or “(There Will Be) Magic Tonight”. Short, concise and precise and a riff that even AC/DC or STATUS QUO couldn’t have made easier. The solos don’t drag on for a long time either and Chris’s voice is even more soothing.

“Safe On The Other Side” just rocks for 41 minutes and makes sure the listener likes it. Very easy!!

Tracklist „Safe On The Other Side“:

In The Moonlight

Til The End Of Time

Lonely Nights

One Day Closer

Anything You Need

(There Will Be) Magic Tonight

Loving You

Please Don’t Leave Me Behind

Memories

Good Night

Total playing time: 40:52

