by admin
HIGH SPIRITS
Safe On The Other Side
(Hard Rock)

Label: High Roller Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 24.11.2023

To themselves, to each other, and to the awesome power of the music we love.

An unwritten law that applies not only to music says that you usually have more success with simplicity and simplicity than if you show off in a pompous manner in order to hide certain inadequacies. At HIGH SPIRITS from Chicago/Illinois, this principle seems to have been working for a long time.

In reality, you can’t describe the band as such, because Chris Black (NACHTMYSTIUM, PHARAOH) is the only member and is responsible for all instruments, songwriting and everything else. Only for live performances is the whole thing increased to a quintet.

And what works for the band can’t be bad for the resulting music either. And so when writing songs, Chris Black relies on simple and straightforward melodies, as well as riffs, but they have one thing in common: they are hard to beat in terms of catchiness.

It’s best to take “Lonely Nights”, “One Day Closer” or “(There Will Be) Magic Tonight”. Short, concise and precise and a riff that even AC/DC or STATUS QUO couldn’t have made easier. The solos don’t drag on for a long time either and Chris’s voice is even more soothing.

“Safe On The Other Side” just rocks for 41 minutes and makes sure the listener likes it. Very easy!!

Tracklist „Safe On The Other Side“:

In The Moonlight
Til The End Of Time
Lonely Nights
One Day Closer
Anything You Need
(There Will Be) Magic Tonight
Loving You
Please Don’t Leave Me Behind
Memories
Good Night

Total playing time: 40:52

Band-Links:

