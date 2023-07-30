High Summer | Kahiko | the dresser

Kahiko, summer 2023 | Photo: Dodi Hasson

The previous collaboration with Kahiko caught us at the end of April, a time when we only have a vague memory of what summer can bring. Now, at the end of July, in the reality of midsummer, we no longer have illusions: the only things that can really cool us down are ice baths and air conditioning. But for those who haven’t yet given up the possibility of at least looking like Jackie Kennedy during her stay in Greece (especially if she intends to spend August in Greece) we have the linen and cotton clothes of kahiko.

The good news: There is now up to a 30% discount on the entire site, and on top of this discount there is another 10% discount with the code SHELLY10

The code is valid until 10/8 at midnight.

Reminder about the brand: Kahiko was founded by Thelma Kurtzman about seven years ago immediately after finishing her fashion studies, and later on she was joined by her partner, Idan, who previously ran a surfing club. All the swimwear of the brand is made of ecological fabrics and the resort clothes are made of natural fabrics and are produced in Bali in a family factory, under ethical conditions and fair dealing. Also the minimalist color scale and the well-edited selection of cuts (I hope you appreciate my efforts to avoid the word accurate even when it is requested) – enable smart choices that see beyond one season.

I interviewed Thelma in Aviv – here is a link to the post with the interview.

My choices, or: private shopping

01 Linen maxi skirt. It’s convenient to go to the beach with her, but she’s pretty enough (and not transparent) to go anywhere with someone else. With a black tank top it will look like a dress (I get the impression that her measurements are more generous than what is written on the website. I have the L and it is very roomy).

02 The linen shirt which I also recommended last time, this time in white.

03 ecological slippers made of natural rubber of the Norwegian ecological brand sleepers

04 A soft straw hat that folds up and fits in a bag

05 Linen pants with drawstring. Comfortable and airy but look super sophisticated, especially with a white shirt (also in this case I took an L which supposedly fits up to a size 42, and I haven’t been a size 42 since the corona virus).

06 The straw bag that I recommended even then And eliminated very quickly, he is with us again. Large, leather straps, fabric lining and magnetic closure. Suitable for everything: sea, work, airports (I flew with it to Mykonos as an extra bag for the trolley and put a lot of clothes in there).

07 Finally, a recommendation for the advanced: a cotton dress that when you wear it open over a swimsuit it is like a big man’s shirt long enough to feel very very comfortable with it. The small details: the sleeves reach the elbow and close like a button-down shirt.

Things that can help with this summer:

Cotton, linen, a vacation in Greece and watching loops Ryan Gosling sings the I’m just Ken (By the way, Mark Ronson writes).

I’m just Ken (And I’m enough)

And I’m great at doing stuff