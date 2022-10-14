Home Entertainment HIGHLIGHT confirms that it will return to the fan concert in early November, and the special benefits will continue jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 14th, according to Korean media reports, the men’s group HIGHLIGHT is confirmed to be returning in early November, and the special benefits will continue after the fan concert.

It was reported on the 14th that the boy group HIGHLIGHT will release a new album in early November to return to the music industry. This comeback is about 8 months after the regular 1st album “DAYDREAM” released in March this year. focus on.

It is reported that HIGHLIGHT will hold a fan concert ‘HIGHLIGHT Games’ at Jangchung Gymnasium in South Korea on October 15th and 16th. After the concert, a new album will be released to meet fans again, and fan benefits will continue one after another.

Today, members are active in various fields to exert their personal strength. Yoon Doo-joon is starring in the movie “The Righteous Candidate 2”, which will be released on September 28, Yang Yo-sub is appearing in Ment’s variety show “Entertainer’s Game”, Lee Gi-kwang is appearing in KBS COOLFM’s radio program “Lee Gi-kwang’s Song Plaza”, and Son Dong-woon is appearing in KBS 2TV’s Variety show “Can parting also be recalled? “, and also appeared in the SBS drama “Today’s Webtoon”, which ended on September 17.

The members who have been active in various fields will come together again to return as a whole, and it will be a special gift for fans.

