Home Entertainment Highlights: Indie rock, postliberalism, Mary and the Holy Spirit
Entertainment

Highlights: Indie rock, postliberalism, Mary and the Holy Spirit

by admin
Highlights: Indie rock, postliberalism, Mary and the Holy Spirit

This episode contains clips of highlights from episodes 51 and 53-55 of the Catholic Culture Podcast.

Links (in order of clips)

The Hundredfold – Anthony Esolen https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-55-hundredfold-anthony-esolen/

Bringing Melody Back to Pop Music – The Duskwhales https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-51-bringing-melody-back-to-pop-music-duskwhales/

God Made Us for Order and Surprise – John-Mark Miravalle https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-53-god-made-us-for-order-and-surprise-john-mark-miravalle/

Fostering Responsible Elites – Jonah Bennett https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-54-fostering-responsible-elites-jonah-bennett/

See also  Li Youbin: You can’t put too much emphasis on actors and heroes are really worthy of publicity_Sina News

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 130 – John Paul...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 131 – Virtue Is...

132 – Technology and the Artist: Glenn Gould...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 133 – Think Like...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 134 – The Political...

The box office of the Spring Festival stalls...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 135 – The Cardinal...

Dolce&Gabbana Du Gabbana 2023/24 autumn and winter men’s...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 136 – The Novel...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 137 – The Poetics...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy