Highway Police: what documents are valid to circulate through the Province of Córdoba

Another scandal for the Highway Police of Córdoba. After the arrest days ago of a woman who attacked troops, now a video was released that generated a strong controversy on social networks.

Mariano was traveling from Carlos Paz to Córdoba to attend a medical shift when, at a Highway Police checkpoint, they stopped him and demanded his driver’s license. When presenting the digital version of the document, the officers argued that it was invalid.

One of the officers asks a superior what to do and when playing the audio that contained the answer you can hear it perfectly: “Give him a fine now, for a bit…”.

The video went viral and the officers involved were, as reported, investigated and transferred to “passive duties.”

Digital driver’s license: what documents are accepted in Córdoba

The Highway Police reported all the necessary information on documentation, vehicle safety, controls, transfer of minors and pets:

Necessary documentation:

National Identity Document or Passport.

Driver’s license physical (card format) No digital.

(card format) Automotive Identification Card, physical format.

Valid Compulsory Insurance Proof. It can be physical or digital format.

In turn, the conditions required to circulate are:

Number of Vehicle Occupants according to its capacity and all with seat belts.

Low light always on.

Respect maximum and minimum speeds allowed.

“Zero” alcohol.

Children under 10 years old in the back seat.

No use of mobile devices (Cell phones, etc.).

Fire extinguisher holder and portable and standardized beacons.

In the case of motor vehicles, the driver and passenger must circulate with standardized helmets properly placed.

Respect road signs, both horizontal and vertical. Overtaking on the double yellow line is not allowed, and can only be done on the discontinued white line, either completely or when it is in the direction of traffic in which you are traveling.

Highway Police: how should children or pets be transported?

In the case of children under 10 years old, they must travel in the back seat. In addition, depending on their anatomy, they must use a transport chair.

The goal is for the seat belt to be across the passenger’s chest, not across the neck. Under no circumstances can you travel with children in your arms.

For its part, the recommendation for pets is that they travel in a kennel, and said element is attached to the seat belt. In case of not having a kennel, the animal can travel attached to the leash to the seat belt. In both cases, the pet occupies a passenger seat.

Road Police: other recommendations

From the police force they advised to rest before undertaking the trip en route. Packages and luggage must be secured and located in such a way that they do not compromise the safety of passengers or hinder the visibility and maneuverability of the driver.

It is also recommended to check the vehicle before the trip, especially:

Brake system: the condition of the brake pads and discs is important.

Air and fuel filter changes.

Condition of timing belts and hoses.

Tire condition: pressure, general condition, balancing, alignment.

Regulatory lights.

State of the wiper blades and the water for the glass cleaner.

Shock absorbers in good condition.

Oil: depending on each car, it is usually changed every 5,000 or 6,000 km.

Alignment and balance: check it when you are going to drive at fast speeds to avoid vibrations in the steering wheel.

Air conditioning: runs on gas and must be changed from time to time.

Finally, it is advisable to take into account the weather conditions and take the necessary precautions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

