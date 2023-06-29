Hikes in Southern Styria – 2023

Whoever conjured up this world, made a sweet treat in southern Styria. There is no other way to explain why three wine routes run through it, pumpkin seed oil and vino flow freely and the Klapotetz clatter happily with every breeze, as if you were caught in a documentary. In short: Southern Styria is simply beautiful. Luckily, you can explore them on many different hiking trails deep into the Koralm area on the Carinthian border. Where is the best place to lace your seven-league boots? We’ll tell you here.

Long-distance hiking trail: From the glacier to the wine – the southern route

There’s a saying: “You’ve only really been where you’ve been on foot.” So if you so real and right If you want to have been in southern Styria, then we recommend the southern route of this beautiful long-distance hiking trail. From the Dachstein with its impressive glacier, it goes in 25 daily stages over the Schladminger Tauern, Kraków (the mountaineering village, not the Polish city), Murau with the good beer of the same name, over the Koralm through the Schilcherland and finally to the Southern Styria Nature Park, ending in Leibnitz. You will spend the final stages 17 to 25 in the southern Styrian region. If you don’t want to venture the entire long-distance hike, you can start or end the tour at almost any stage. However, the aim is not to traverse the route as quickly as possible anyway. Because, and for that we like to toss another coin in the saying piggy bank: The way is actually the goal here.

Weinwanderweg Ratsch-Ottenberg

Many of the pleasure hikes in southern Styria are circular tours with a number of hotspots and places to stop for refreshments that await you at practically every turn. One of the most beautiful is the Ratsch-Ottenberg wine trail on the South Styrian Wine Route. In four hours you walk around 13 kilometers, which lead you over roads, meadows, through a forest and many a vineyard. Countless stops along the way invite you to rest, enjoy the view and treat yourself to a glass or two of wine. So don’t worry if you see a nice inn and aren’t tired yet: it won’t be the last one.

Sausal circular hiking trail on the Demmerkogel

You will also come across some great wine taverns on the Sausal circular hiking trail, and you should not miss trying the great Rieslings and Sauvignon Blancs of the region here. But you have to work it out first: The tour to the Demmerkogel lasts six hours and is quite challenging. But it’s not just worth it because of the good wine: On the way you’ll also encounter the world‘s largest Klopotetz. It is 17 meters high, has a diameter of over 14 meters and weighs an impressive 7 tons. Getting there is easy: just take the ÖBB train to Leibnitz and then get a WEINmobil, the Styrian call shared taxi. If you come by car, you can park for free at the wine museum in Kitzeck, but you have to restrain yourself when drinking good wine.

Oswald circular route via the Hebalm

This medium-difficult round trip over the Hebalm on the Carinthian border takes about six hours and takes you to wonderful vantage points at almost 1,000 meters above sea level. You cover most of it on forest roads, about three kilometers there is also a paved road. Those who are out and about with fluffy four-legged friends should be careful: In the last third, when you walk along the Naturfreundeweg 568 B to the weekend house, grazing cattle are sometimes grazing. On the way you will come across really fine, rustic rest stops with a great price-performance ratio. Be sure to stop at the Freiländeralmhütte, the Rehbockhütte, Gasthaus Moser or Gasthaus Triftweber and taste your way through fried chicken, roast pork and the like. After all, it’s not just the altitude that counts on hikes through southern Styria, but also the culinary highlights.

And, ready for your hiking holiday full of mountain peaks, alpine meadows and forest paths in southern Styria? Then take a look through the many offers and packages and choose an accommodation for your stay. Here you will also find a practical overview of places to stop for refreshments, wineries and taverns.

*This post was created in friendly cooperation with the Tourismusverband Südsteiermark.

