Hilary Tsui Supports Husband’s Denial of Marriage Rumors in Taiwan

Hong Kong fashion designer and entrepreneur Hilary Tsui recently made a trip to Taiwan to support her husband’s marriage rumors. The speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship has been a hot topic in the media and has caused quite a stir among fans.

Tsui, known for her successful fashion brand “Liger”, was seen arriving at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport, accompanied by her husband, musician and actor Eason Chan. The couple’s arrival sparked further speculation about their relationship status, with rumors swirling that they were in Taiwan to address the ongoing marriage rumors.

Despite the media frenzy surrounding their relationship, Tsui and Chan remained tight-lipped about the rumors. However, they both appeared to be in good spirits as they were seen smiling and holding hands while making their way through the airport.

The couple’s visit to Taiwan has only fueled further speculation, as fans and media eagerly wait for an official statement regarding their marriage. Tsui, known for her influential presence in the fashion industry, has a significant following and has been in the public eye for many years.

Tsui and Chan have been married since 2006 and have two children together. Their marriage has been a subject of much curiosity among fans and the media, with various rumors about their relationship status circulating over the years.

Despite the constant scrutiny, the couple has managed to keep their personal lives private, rarely addressing rumors or speculation. This has only added to the mystery surrounding their marriage, making each public appearance and statement all the more important to their fans.

While Tsui and Chan have yet to make an official statement regarding their marriage rumors, their recent trip to Taiwan has certainly sparked curiosity among fans. Many are hopeful that their visit is a sign that they will finally address the speculation and put the rumors to rest.

As the couple continues to enjoy their stay in Taiwan, fans and media alike eagerly wait for any news or updates regarding their relationship status. For now, all we can do is wait and see if Tsui and Chan will finally break their silence and put an end to the ongoing rumors.

