HILLS LIKE WHITE LIONS – Meander

(Progressive Metal) Label: DIY

Format: (LP)

Release: 02.06.2023

A meandering river, the moon, peaks and valleys form the sceneries of the first two albums by the progressive/post metal band “Hills Like White Lions”.

Even if Amstetten isn’t exactly known as a ski area or for great via ferratas, the names of the progressive metallers who come from there are called HILLS LIKE LIONS, as they are called, and with “Meander” they deliver their second album. This is supposed to be about truth, love and selfishness.

The material of the troupe, which was only founded in 2020, is correspondingly profound and intense, but it already seems extremely well-rehearsed, experienced and complex. Rocking riffs meet haunting atmosphere, thoughtful singing and excursions into more extreme regions. A heavy blast beat can intensify the action, while quieter moments provide relaxation. And that is sorely needed, because the music of HILLS LIKE WHITE LIONS demands, sometimes lulls you in and pulls you into a very own progressive sound world. So with the music, which also harbors big Post-Metal antiele, it’s extremely difficult to make comparisons with other bands and artists, but that should also serve as a compliment.

With many small-scale, sometimes playful, sometimes violent and sometimes surprising gimmicks, the four gentlemen from Amstetten also stick together and also invite you to explore the themes and texts on “Meander”. An album on which it’s also not really possible to highlight individual tracks, since this album definitely needs attention as a total work of art and with a lot of attention. In addition, Florian Wagner’s voice is also used to a large extent as an instrument, which makes the music appear even more as a complex whole.

HILLS LIKE WHITE LIONS surprised me in several ways. The quality and production are tremendous for a DIY work and a band that is still so young, the songwriting at the highest level and the sound experience are remarkable.

Tracklist „Meander“:

1. Pt. I: Coral

2. Pt. II: Mealstrom

3. Pt. III: Acedia

4. Pt. IV: Black Tide

5. Pt. V: Cataract

6. Pt. 6: Nothing

7. Pt. VII: Mondgrau

Total playing time: 45:00

LineUp: Florian Wagner (Vocals, Guitars) Alexander Augustin (Bass) Hannes Lettner (Drums)

