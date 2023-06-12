Himalaya “66 Novel Explosive Update Festival” anchor’s explosive update daily subscriptions increased by 78%_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

On June 12, the Himalayan “66 Novel Explosion Festival” came to an end. Up to now, tens of thousands of people have received the 7-day free gift package of the “66 Novel Explosive Update Festival”, which has driven an average of one million users to participate in it every day, triggering an upsurge of audio novel reminders and explosive updates. Himalaya brought 86 new audio novels to the “66 Novels Explosive Update Festival”, which is convenient for audio novel lovers to “follow dramas with their ears” this summer.

On the “66 Novel Explosion Festival”, the high-quality, unfinished audio novel explosion attracted nearly a million users to go online every day to watch the novel update. During the event, users kept urging updates in the “Bang Geng Kua Kua Zone”, creating a hot and hot atmosphere of new products being released in the middle of the year, and the anchors are not closed in summer.

Himalaya platform anchors Zijin, Dabin, Yidao Susu, anchors An Ran, Mr. Xidao, and Mu Yang told stories participated in the explosive update, bringing users a series of wonderful audio novel updates. During the “66 Novels Explosive Update Festival”, the anchor released more than 1,800 episodes in total to meet the listening needs of update users. Himalaya’s “The Birth of a Playwright” audio live broadcast column also joined hands with the anchor of the explosive update, live broadcast to promote the explosive update of the album.

As the “66 Novel Explosive Update Festival” is in full swing, the listening volume of new audio novels has been greatly increased. The newly launched “Beyond Time” has an average daily audience of more than 100,000, and “The First Corrupt Official of Ming Dynasty” has an average daily audience of more than 70,000. Himalaya’s “66 Novel Explosive Update Festival” promoted a 78% increase in daily subscriptions for explosive novels. It fully reflects the users’ love and pursuit of Himalayan audio novels.

The national-level drama “The Legend of Zhen Huan” participated in the explosive update, and Zhenxue fans never tired of reminding it. During the “66 Novel Explosion Festival”, the original film and television crew of “The Legend of Zhen Huan” updated 5 episodes in a single day.

At the end of the “66 Novel Explosion Festival” and the end of the college entrance examination, Himalaya launched the “College Entrance Exam End, Explosion Celebration” event to start novel broadcasts for college entrance examination students during the holiday. The event further inspires active listening among young audiofiction lovers.

On the Ximalaya platform, users can find their favorite audiobook audio content anytime, anywhere, whether it is literature, history, technology, entertainment or life. As an audio content platform that is deeply loved by users in China, Himalaya and the anchor team have also promoted the continuous upgrading of audiobook production standards and industrial ecology, leading the trend of people listening to books. The “66 Novel Explosion Update Festival” new product explosion has brought audiobook lovers the double satisfaction of hearing and good stories, and can enjoy more audiobook feasts in summer.