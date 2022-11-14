The pressure from studies, emotions, workplace, and family continues to stir people’s tense nerves. When there is an emotional gap, how should we deal with it? On November 14th, Himalaya launched a self-made late-night companion talk column “Listen to You, All Kinds of Voices”, which combined with creators such as platform anchors and well-known emotional hosts Ye Wen, Dai Jun, Qingyin, etc. At 21:00 every night, in the form of live chat, we provide online listening, answers and companionship for listeners who are deeply troubled by emotional problems, helping listeners to grow and realize themselves.

Into the ears and into the heart: one-stop emotional worries

According to the “2022 National Health Insight Report”, 91% of the respondents expressed concern that they suffer from psychological problems. Among health problems, “emotional problems” such as anxiety and depression ranked first for three consecutive years. According to the “Chinese National Mental Health Development Report (2019-2020)” released by the Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in March 2021, the anxiety and depression levels of young people aged 18-24 are higher than those of other age groups in adulthood. Therefore, for listeners who are deeply troubled by emotional problems, it is particularly important to obtain correct emotional counseling and psychological healing.

Sound is a powerful medium that penetrates our ears, infuses and accompanies our lives. On Himalaya, the emotional channel has more than 770,000 emotional anchors and more than 2.7 million emotional albums. Based on the platform’s rich emotional content and the advantages of anchors, Himalaya launched a self-made late-night companion talk column “Listen to You · Voices of All Kinds” at 21:00 on the evening of November 14th.

“Listen to You·Various Voices” takes “warm and cold in the world, hugging together for warmth” as its slogan, and unites with the platform anchors, well-known emotional hosts Ye Wen, Dai Jun, Qingyin and the original creators of the platform to form a “Xima hugs a group”. Taking the collected real stories as cases, it provides listening, answers and companionship for listeners who are deeply troubled by emotional problems online, helping listeners to grow and realize themselves. “Listen to You” is a self-made original program by Himalayas. It has insight into the emotional needs of users in the context of the times. Relying on the platform’s rich emotional content and the accumulation of original IP, the choice of topics is all in line with the user’s attention focus. Emotional content conversations and listener interactions enrich and activate the community ecology of interactive content.

The first season of the “Listen to You · Voices of All Kinds” program will be broadcast daily on a weekly basis. The topics of “Happy Horse Hug Tuan” in the program cover marriage, family, love, workplace, consumption concept, mate selection, pension, etc. aspect. For example, the Himalayan emotional anchor and well-known host Ye Wen will conduct online discussions with listeners around the topic of “widowed marriage”; the emotional anchor and well-known host Dai Jun will live online around “Family and career, how to choose?” The topic is discussed online with listeners; emotional anchor and well-known host Qingyin will conduct online discussions with listeners around the topic of “sister and brother love”. It is reported that more celebrities will join the “Xima Huo Tuan” online chat with Mai in the follow-up of the program.

Every time you talk, you sort yourself out; every time you listen, you comfort your heart. How do you feel about yourself, others, and life? What troubles and joys do you have about friendship, love, marriage, and illness? The hugs of Himalaya’s “Listen to You·Various Voices” can find a way to relieve your worries. Life is a process of constantly solving problems. The solution of every problem and the successful guidance of every emotion will allow you to step into a new inner realm and gain staged self-growth.

More interaction: Strangers hug together for warmth

The self-made late-night companion talk column “Listen to You·Various Voices” launched by Himalaya is based on the traditional radio connection mode and takes advantage of the Internet mobile audio to let the group consisting of Hima emotional anchors and creators hug and listen to each other. In addition to real-time connection between friends, onlookers and listeners can also PK in real time against different viewpoints on the topic being discussed, and express their views in the form of barrage. emotional distress and true stories.

In this program, in addition to the content, Himalaya has enhanced the interaction between the program and listeners, listeners and listeners through functional innovations and upgrades in product interaction, making a stronger emotional connection between the platform and listeners. It is worth mentioning that on the interactive page, Himalaya replaced “like” with “hug”, which further strengthened the community warmth attribute of listeners’ “hug together for warmth” here.

When the pace of our life is getting faster and faster, the communication between people is gradually decreasing. The show “Listen to You · Voices of All Forms” by Himalaya brings everyone together through emotional topics that everyone will encounter, and creates such an emotional tree hole for everyone: where everyone can hug together to warm up and release kindness , to find the outlet of their emotions.

For listeners, the Himalayan Emotional Channel is not only about the content of single-sex marriage, but also covers marriage and family, work and workplace, social topics, personal growth, emotional Mate selection, emotional healing, retirement, etc. for all ages. Xima Baobaotuan also brings you the most real human stories and provides case references for listeners’ emotional problems. It can be said that the Himalayan Emotional Channel will become an emotional tree hole and emotional healing place in the daily life of listeners.

Support originality: create a stage for audio creation

Currently, the Himalayan content ecosystem includes audiobooks, pan-entertainment audio, podcasts, knowledge sharing, and live audio content. Through the “PGC+PUGC+UGC” strategy, Himalaya has created a “sound universe” that is “full of sound”, and has achieved all-round coverage of audio content, from top professionally generated content to long-tail user-generated content.

In the Himalayas program “Listen to You · Voices of All Kinds”, the members of the “Xima Huobao Group” include Ye Wen, Dai Jun, Qingyin and other well-known hosts and emotional anchors, as well as those who were hatched by Himalayas. Original creators such as husband-and-wife anchor Jixiang Yaofeng and senior lawyer anchor Sanmi Amazing, audiobook anchor Xi Xiaoyan who already has a certain number of fans on the site, entertainment anchor Forrest Gump, and new anchors Wen Qingxiao and Unlimited with emotional potential month and so on.

In Himalaya, UGC content creation through audio is increasingly valued. The audio medium can not only be used to play audiobooks, produce professional courses, and conduct audio live broadcasts, but also to express oneself, share opinions and life. Just as we can create with text, pictures or video, audio is an important creative option for many creators.

For example, Jixiang Yaofeng, the creator of the Himalayas, is a husband and wife group: Jixiang was a member of the TG4 women’s team, a senior Beidrift, and won an award in the CCTV Youth Song Competition; Xiao Yangfeng grew up in a Beijing Hutong and majored in law. Senior film and television practitioners, senior fans of two-dimensional elements. Their podcast in the Himalayas “Left Chat Right Kan” has more than 800,000 views. The two have been married for more than ten years. They will appear in the topic of “Besieged City Group”, and analyze the marriage and family relationship from the dual perspectives of both husband and wife in the live broadcast. When it comes to audio creation, Jixiang Yaofeng said: “I am a heavy user of Himalayas. I listen to it a lot, and I want to try to create in audio. In addition, I don’t want to appear on the camera. I think audio is particularly suitable for creation. I.”

The creator, Wen Qingxiao, is a Northeastern girl who loves to chat. Her podcast “Half-Cooked Just Right” in the Himalayas has more than 450,000 views in a short period of time. The creator, Infinite Moon, has been focusing on astrology and psychology for 16 years. She has studied at the London School of Astrology. She is a member of the Chinese Astrology Association, a national second-level psychological counselor, and a senior media person. ” is her new creative position. Wen Qingxiao and Infinite Moon will discuss the topic of “Sister Group”, through the collision of professional and experience perspectives, to solve the confusion and inspire thinking for listeners.

The creator, Forrest Gump, is the host of the Himalayan podcast “Hardcore Radio”. His podcast program focuses on late-night chats and has over 35 million views. He will create an online dating game with Xi Xiaoyan, the anchor of the Himalayan audiobook, in the topic of “Girlfriend Group”, and become the best male and female girlfriends who understand you.

Himalaya’s “Listen to You: Various Voices” has become a platform for listeners’ emotional counseling and psychological healing, as well as a stage for platform incubation creators and creators to show themselves.

From November 14th, every night at 21:00, go to Himalaya to search for “Listen to You” and go directly to the scene of the program “Listen to You·Various Voices”. A one-stop emotional solution for listeners who are troubled by emotional problems. If you want to create content, express yourself, and become a creator through audio, you can go to Himalaya to search for “Himalaya Creation Center”, follow and send a private message.

The infiltration of sound has the power of spring wind and rain. With the launch of “Listen to You: Various Voices”, a large number of high-quality emotional counseling and psychological healing content from Himalaya will soothe the hearts of listeners when they need it most, and become the company that accompanies people the most in their hearts. A light in a moment of vulnerability.