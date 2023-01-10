Source title: Himalaya launched “Menghualu” film and television sound drama of the same name, chasing drama with ears is more popular among young people

With the ending of the hit film and television drama "Menghualu", when many netizens called out "reluctant to chase after it" and "there is a shortage of drama", Himalaya launched the multi-person audio drama "Menghualu". Compared with the drama version, the audio drama version of "Menghualu" will restore the original appearance of the story, and the characters will have more inner monologues, giving the story characters more room for imagination. "Menghualu" sound drama is adapted from the original play by screenwriter and associate professor of Beijing Film Academy Zhang Wei. It tells the story of the three sisters Zhao Paner, Sun Sanniang, and Song Yinzhang from the "East Drift" who have gone through twists and turns in Tokyo, the capital of the Song Dynasty, and finally took root in the big city. Based on the story of turning a small tea house into a big restaurant in Tokyo through my own efforts. Joy and touch coexisted in this process, and the three sisters found their own sincere feelings and insights in life, opening a door of equal salvation for countless ordinary women. Himalaya's "Menghualu" sound drama was exclusively authorized by Sweet Orange Xinyue, and the exclusive signing agency of Himalaya, Lingyue Chuansheng, gathered a strong lineup of voice actors to perform it passionately. It is reported that the narration in the play is performed by the dubbing actor, dubbing director, and the line teacher of Lin Yun, who plays Song Yinzhang in the film and television drama "Meng Hua Lu". The male and female patrons Gu Qianfan and Zhao Paner are created by Himalaya romance CP Gu Chen and Lai Xi affectionately. With the support of high-quality IP and Himalaya's sophisticated production technology, the audio drama "Menghualu" has been loved by many users since it was launched. Zhang Wei expressed his great approval for the presentation effect of "Menghualu" sound drama. Zhang Wei said: "The original intention of this work is to convey the friendship between women through this drama. No matter how difficult the environment is, women support and appreciate each other, and strive for the same ideal and goal. This This spirit is a great energy, and the power of this friendship is even more precious than love." Himalaya pays close attention to the needs of young people and creates high-quality audio dramas in a timely manner. In recent years, Himalaya has focused on film and television content and created an immersive "sound theater" "Hot Theater" has been launched "Wind from Longxi", "Wukong Biography", "Changjin Lake Shuimen Bridge", "Three Lives and Three Worlds Step by Step Lotus", "Yongzheng Dynasty ", "The Age of Awakening", "Breakout" and other popular film and television IP adaptations have produced more than 40 high-quality sound dramas, covering various themes such as romance, fantasy, suspense, revolution, and history, and are generally well received by young users. The meticulous production of the audio drama "Menghualu" not only allows drama fans to experience the charm of "Menghualu" in another way, but also allows more users to understand that Himalaya creates high-quality audio dramas, enabling "following dramas with ears" It has become a new way of entertainment.

