The spring breeze of the ear economy has allowed the podcast business to take root. Himalaya’s platform has gathered many original content creators. While providing users with rich and diverse podcast content, it has also become an indispensable channel for deep connection and in-depth communication between brands and users. Podcast marketing is becoming a new trend in brand marketing.

At the moment when the increase in “screen time” has peaked, online audio traffic is growing rapidly: “China Internet Development Statistics Report” shows that online audio has become the third-most-used application by domestic netizens. The growth of podcasts is particularly rapid: according to Listen Notes and eMarketer data, as of 2021, the number of podcast listeners will increase by 1.25 times to 86 million, and the number of programs will increase by 150% to 53,000 within 3 years.

As an audio platform that is popular among users in China, Himalaya’s podcast content is also expanding rapidly. According to “Himalayan: 2022 Original Content Ecological Report”, in 2022, Himalaya creators will increase by 24.6% year-on-year, the average monthly contribution of high-quality original content will increase by 146% year-on-year, and the number of new high-quality original content broadcasts will reach 427 million. Audio has become an important creative method for content creators. Among them, the number of podcasts hosted by the platform exceeds 24,848. Urban white-collar workers and college students are the group with the highest podcast loyalty. Audio podcasts are gradually becoming a way of life for young people.

The fast-growing podcast has built a high-value and high-concentration content community, and has become an excellent channel for in-depth communication between brands and users.

1. Podcast “Boom”: Why did the brand come here?

More and more brands are joining the “podcast craze.”

China Mobile, Himalaya and Tianyi Research Institute jointly build“Space Radio”, combined with more than 30 podcasts to recruit the first-generation Earth Voice Alliance, selected 100 voices to send to the universe through satellites, and illuminated the value of mobile “linking to 5G infinite possibilities”. The total exposure of the project was 120 million.Last year, the Swiss watch brand Blancpain (BLANCPAIN) cooperated with the anchor Hesenberg to launch a series of programsBlancpain The Book of Answers, Invite outstanding creators in different fields, listen to their creative voices, and explore the ingenuity spirit that has been honed over the years and spanned the ages. The listening volume of the program in the Himalayas has exceeded 2 million.In addition, Cadillac and the top domestic podcasts “Watching Ideal Radio”, “Gentle Human Beings” and “Island Hopping FM” respectively describe life from the perspectives of lifestyle, art, and independent women.“Free formula”the current podcast broadcast volume exceeds 124,000.

Why are podcasts so popular with brands?

1. High-value content community, dialogue with high-quality people

As a medium of easy, free and equal expression, the charm of podcasts lies in the mutual understanding between people and the true tolerance of concepts through sincere exchanges, equal dialogue, and thought collisions.

The reason why brands are keen to start a dialogue with users in this sincere and life-like expression. On the one hand, the reason is that podcasts themselves can help brands dig deeper into brand stories; on the other hand, congenial language can better communicate with high-quality people in the podcast community.

Source: Chanel podcast “3.55”

According to JustPod’s “2022 Chinese Podcast New Observations” statistics, the average age of the main audience of Chinese podcasts is 30.2 years old, 48.4% are in first-tier cities, the average monthly income is 14,808 yuan, 40% have a master’s degree or above, and 40% are female podcast audiences. than 53.1%. This group of new consumer class living in China‘s first- and second-tier cities has high education and high consumption potential, and is a loyal user of podcasts.

“One of the points we value is that it can help me do crowd segmentation, which I value very much. I can see the concentration of TA very clearly in certain programs of the Himalayas, which I like very much. We need to cast These people, this is what we value most.” The marketing director of a world-renowned food and beverage brand said.

The rapidly growing listening population of podcasts and the audience with great consumption potential behind them have given sufficient reasons for brands to enter the market.

1. Indispensable new channels for branded content

Source: Himalayas

Faced with a new consumer class that values ​​brand value and cultural connotation, global brand giants represented by Nike, Chanel, and Dior have launched their own and cooperative brand podcasts one after another. Last year’s 3.8 L’Oreal star podcasting campaign, jointly launched “I Say I’m Worth It” with Himalayas: Reyiza, Wang Anyu, Ma Long, Wang Ju, Wu Yanzu 5 stars had in-depth dialogues on “Hardcore Radio”, “Human Observation Bureau”, ” Fit4life”, “Steve Says”, and “Super Production” are five major podcasts that use their voices to encourage every woman to face up to her self-worth and pursue a life worth having. Tesla launched the brand “Excellent Radio”. Each issue invites guests of different identities, such as architects, rappers, and designers, to have accompanying in-car conversations and share stories between car owners and Tesla.

Unlike other social media, podcasts do not display rich and colorful visual content, but can give listeners a sense of intimacy in the ear-to-ear dialogue through sound.Listen to brands on podcast episodes,Digging deeper into the story behind,Telling product ideas and discussing current hot topics can often stimulate audiences to generate value recognition and become loyal fans.

In addition, sound can also create a brand-specific auditory symbol and auralize brand assets.In sports and fitness, housework, driving and other user preference “listening” scenarios, supplementary coverage of marketing touchpoints for advertisers, thusAt the “critical moment of consumption decision-making”, it awakens the audience’s memory and plays a finishing role.

1. Podcast Marketing: More Acceptable Ads

The slow but gentle and powerful podcast content is especially good in brand cooperation that is good at conveying tough character and adhering to the original intention of emotion. Faced with such a brand narrative style, most podcast listeners said in Nielsen’s “Research on the Value of Online Audio Media”,They are not opposed to subscribing to the anchor “Qiafan”. On the contrary, they are more willing to see the attitudes and opinions behind the familiar brands combined with current social issues。

As an extension of the product story, the brand discusses with artists, musicians, scholars, etc. on issues such as art, humanities, and science outside the brand, making the brand culture and product heritage more profound in the hearts of the audience, and keeping up with the trend of the times , with a new sparkle.

Source: Dior podcast “Dior Talks”

2. Podcast Marketing: Hear More Possibilities

How can brands use podcasts to communicate with consumers, so as to “let trust continue to speak, and let the brand voice enter the hearts of the people”? We sorted out several cooperation modes.

branded podcast: As a brand’s own podcast program, it can help companies better spread brand value and build a voice position. Taking Himalaya Wuling’s exclusive podcast as an example, the immersive “Oriental Artistic Conception Ecological Cockpit” creates a new aerobic travel experience for car owners of “listening to the sea, watching the mountains, looking up at the stars, easy departure, and hidden mountains and rivers”. During the cooperation period,The total broadcast volume is 12.2 million+, the number of subscriptions is 14,000+, and the cumulative sales volume of Wuling Star is 54,000+ unitsand truly make the brand voice “into the ear and more in the heart”.

Source: Himalayas

Title customization: According to the theme of the brand, the platform finds podcasts that match it or overlaps with the target audience for cooperation, and softly outputs the brand value. Taking Volvo S90 titled “Xu Zhiyuan’s Emotional Roaming” and “Liang Wendao·Eight Points” as an example, through two podcasts with humanistic connotations and a wise man’s temperature, the brand spirit will infect the target group.total itemsSpread more than 246 million times。

Source: Himalayas

Integrated Marketing: Build a comprehensive marketing scenario for brand activities by integrating content and platform channels.Taking the “Wild Sound Camping Season” jointly launched by Volkswagen Touareg and Himalaya as an example, we will provide users with a practical “exquisite camping guide” to realize the programTotal play volume 1.51 millionand attract traffic to the store to promote sales conversion.

topic co-creation: Gather the power of the Himalaya platform, link the podcast power of the whole site, customize hot topics for the brand, and amplify the voice of the brand while users watch the hot discussions. Taking the “Sound, Animals and Goods Festival” as an example, Himalaya created an exclusive “Double 11 topic field” around 7 major consumer topics. During the activity,More than 2 million users and more than 5,000 sound content creatorsParticipate in point-of-view and topic interaction to realize the sound planting of “heartbeat and voice”.

3. The “Long Voice Front” of Co-creation, Symbiosis and Win-win

The high-value audience, the blue ocean of traffic, and the marketing effect that cannot be underestimated have made more and more brands willing to take root in podcasts. In this era when the brand is gradually returning to the original intention of the content, audio is different from headline advertising, and listens to the voice of consumers with a more authentic and sincere attitude, so that the public can see the origin of the brand. As an audio platform that is deeply loved by users, Himalaya has been constantly improving the content marketing ecology of users, creators, and brands with an attitude of ten years of hard work, and has established a “sound long position” of co-creation, symbiosis, and win-win. I believe that in the future, more brand customers will be provided with more “sound length” space in the establishment of brand mind and marketing growth.