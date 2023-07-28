HINAYANA – New single “Pitch Black Noise” from the current EP

Texas melodic metal band HINAYANA release a brand new music video for “Pitch Black Noise”. The track comes from the current EP “Death Of The Cosmic”.

Austin, Texas-based melodic death metal band HINAYANA are preparing to announce some exciting future plans very soon. In the meantime, they’ve treated their fans to a brand new music video for the colossal track “Pitch Black Noise,” taken from their smashing Death Of The Cosmic EP, due out in 2020 via Napalm Records. The video was filmed by label mates Wolfheart’s frontman Tuomas Saukkonen, who also plays melodic death metal.

The track’s melancholic atmosphere blends with hair-raising melodies and earth-shattering vocals, acting as the perfect bridge between the current EP and what’s to come from HINAYANA next!

Singer Casey Hurd about the video:

“’Pitch Black Noise‘ is one of the first songs I ever wrote for HINAYANA, but still holds so many of the key elements of the band’s sound even today. It has remained one of our favorites to play live over the years. Filmed in Leipzig, Germany by Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart, we’re thrilled to give our 2020 EP one last hoorah with this new music video.”

HINAYANA started as a one-man band with frontman Casey Hurd at the helm and released the crushing full-length album Order Divine in 2018. 2020’s Death Of The Cosmic EP was mainly self-produced by the band, with Kevin Butler handling mix and drum recording and Swallow The Sun’s Juho Raiha handling mastering.

More videos for the Death Of The Cosmic EP tracks “Cold Conception”, featuring the late late Tengger Cavalry frontman and multi-instrumentalist Nature Ganganbaigal on Morin Khuur, and “In Sacred Delusion”, featuring Hanging Garden’s Toni Toivonen, are up now on the Napalm Records YouTube channel!

Hinayana is:

Casey Hurd – Guitar/Vocals

Daniel Vieira – Drums

Erik Shteygrud – Guitar

Michael Anstice – Keyboard

Matt Bius – Bass

