HIRAES – announce their brand new album “Dormant”!

The motivated melodic death metallers HIRAES announce their new album with “Dormant”! The album will be released in January via Napalm Records and there is already a first single to marvel at, “Through The Storm”!

German melodic death metal formation HIRAES – consisting of former members of DAWN OF DISEASE and CRITICAL MESS – will ring in the new year with the release of their second studio album Dormant, which will be released on January 26th, 2024 via Napalm Records!

HIRAES have just released the first single from Dormant – the thunderous album opener “Through The Storm” – and wasted no time in doing so. The track offers a glimpse into the diversity of elements on the album, including powerful and varied drumming, poignant and melancholic melodies, stirring choruses and breathtaking soundscapes – all complemented by Britta’s versatile vocals.

About the track and video:

“In a way, the video is a continuation of our first single, ‘Under Fire’, from the last album. It’s dedicated to a storm and its indomitable energy. Experience this debut single and join us as we navigate ‘Through The Storm’ together!“

The band adds:

“We are far beyond proud to present our second album „Dormant“ to you! The album will grab you with its intensity from the first second on and won’t let you go. We invested a lot of energy, dedication and passion to create this monumental and melancholic piece of melodic death metal. Having played countless shows over the last two years, Dormant captures the energy of HIRAES’ live performances and places the songs right between heart and gut. Once again, none other than the talented staff of Fascination Street Studios under the direction of Jens Bogren are responsible for the refinement of our sound. We are so much looking forward to unleashing Dormant upon all those metalheads out there!“

Compared to their highly acclaimed 2021 debut “Solitary”, it is immediately clear that HIRAES have not only grown their sound through countless live performances, but have also invested more time and energy into developing their sophisticated songwriting and production, to further develop your own unique sound profile. Using different keys and sonic elements, Dormant is undeniably fresh without sacrificing the nuances that made their first album such a hit with fans.

With their debut album, HIRAES created an exciting new melodic death culture based on brutal vocal attacks, intense melodies and aggressive guitars. On Dormant, HIRAES play their own trademarks even more intensively, from versatile drumming to catchy riffs and anthemic melodies to gripping soundscapes and the impressive vocal attack of singer Britta Görtz. Dormant is a thrilling, intense and dynamic death metal that is both very brutal and dark and full of melodic melancholy. This album is highly recommended for fans of Insomnium, Dark Tranquility, Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth and At The Gates!

Dormant track listing:

1. Through The Storm

2. We Owe No One

3. Undercurrent

4. Chance To Fail

5. About Lies

6. Come Alive

7. Ocean Child

8. Nightflight

9. Red Soil

10. Dormant

HIRAES are:

Britta Görtz – vocals

Luke Church – Guitars

Oliver Kirchner – Guitars

Christian Wösten – Bass

Mathias Blässe – drums

Band-Links:

The post HIRAES – Announce their brand new album “Dormant”! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

