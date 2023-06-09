Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Moncler x FRGMT Joint Series Is Officially Released

Hiroshi Fujiwara and Moncler Genius, who have cooperated closely, once again joined hands to bring a new joint name. This time, the inspiration comes from the Moncler archives, a postcard of clothing sponsorship sent to Moncler by the Mont Blanc expedition in 1974, in the image of the postcard and the mountaineering route at that time Figures are used throughout the series.

It can be seen that Hiroshi Fujiwara has continued his consistent design techniques and reinterpreted Moncler classic items with subtle details. The baseball jacket is the main item of the series, and Hiroshi Fujiwara has reinterpreted it, which is more suitable for the preferences of the Z generation group. Each baseball jacket has an exclusive serial number.

The houndstooth pattern is then laid out on the down jackets in black and white or matt black/glossy black, and the blooming lilies are added to the details of the down jackets and vests in the form of high-definition prints. The collection of unisex designs includes hooded puffer jackets, vests, baseball jackets, utility parkas and shirt jackets, while women’s items such as cropped puffer jackets and capes are also available.

Hiroshi Fujiwara experimented with matte and shiny materials for a contrasting effect on a variety of items. T-shirts, jeans and knitwear with a multicolor argyle check pattern complete the look. And launched accessories including skate shoes, hats, bucket hats, houndstooth tote bags and waxed canvas backpacks.

The series is also divided into two with the outline of the Moncler logo, and the words FRGMT are placed in the middle, symbolizing the lasting and harmonious partnership between the two parties. Moncler x FRGMT series will land on Moncler designated stores and official website on June 8, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.