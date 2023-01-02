Home Entertainment Hiroshima elites praise Shen Yun: This is an excellent world-class dance | Shen Yun World Troupe of the United States | Japan | World-class dance
Hiroshima elites praise Shen Yun: This is an excellent world-class dance

Hiroshima elites praise Shen Yun: This is an excellent world-class dance

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 03, 2023]On January 2, the American Shen Yun World Art Troupe performed a performance at the HBG Concert Hall of Hiroshima Bunka Academy. The President of the Harmony Club praised Shen Yun as an outstanding world-class dance.he was likeShen YunInto a fantastic world.

Yuji Shimamoto, President of the Japanese Music Association: “I am deeply satisfied and deeply moved by the banquet of Chinese culture. The softness and expressiveness of the actors are all so perfect. Shen Yun showed me the outstanding world-class dance. Full of emotion.”

Yoshimura Shinji, the president of the beverage company, came to Hiroshima from other places to seeShen Yun

Shinji Yoshimura, President of Beverage Company: “The perfect live performance, the dance and the sky came into view together. It was the first time I saw Shen Yun, and I was really moved. It’s so good! The dancers moved in unison. Training, I feel deeply.”

On January 2, Shinji Yoshimura, president of the beverage company, watched a performance by the American Shen Yun World Art Troupe at the HBG Concert Hall of Hiroshima Bunka Academy. (New Tang Dynasty Television)

Shen YunThe unique canopy makes the audience feel as if they are in the real world.

Yuji Shimamoto, President of the Waka Club: “Ah! The sky behind and the live performance fit perfectly together, bringing us into a dreamlike world. This is a very creative performance, very good. I seem to have been taken from the real world When I arrived in the dream world, I was very excited.”

On January 2, Yuji Shimamoto, president of the Japanese Music Association, watched a performance by the American Shen Yun World Art Troupe at the HBG Concert Hall of the Hiroshima Bunka Academy. (New Tang Dynasty Television)

Shinji Yoshimura, President of Beverage Company: “Cooperating with the sky behind it, the show interprets the story very well, which is too clever. There is a scene I like. I thought the actor jumped off, but in fact it is ingeniously cooperating with the sky. It’s really brilliant. China is a big country, and it is difficult to unify it, but it is very important to integrate everyone through culture.”

NTDTV’s Japanese reporter station in Hiroshima City interviewed and reported

