[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 03, 2023]On January 2, the American Shen Yun World Art Troupe performed a performance at the HBG Concert Hall of Hiroshima Bunka Academy. The President of the Harmony Club praised Shen Yun as an outstanding world-class dance.he was likeShen YunInto a fantastic world.

Yuji Shimamoto, President of the Japanese Music Association: “I am deeply satisfied and deeply moved by the banquet of Chinese culture. The softness and expressiveness of the actors are all so perfect. Shen Yun showed me the outstanding world-class dance. Full of emotion.”

Yoshimura Shinji, the president of the beverage company, came to Hiroshima from other places to seeShen Yun。

Shinji Yoshimura, President of Beverage Company: “The perfect live performance, the dance and the sky came into view together. It was the first time I saw Shen Yun, and I was really moved. It’s so good! The dancers moved in unison. Training, I feel deeply.”

Shen YunThe unique canopy makes the audience feel as if they are in the real world.

Yuji Shimamoto, President of the Waka Club: “Ah! The sky behind and the live performance fit perfectly together, bringing us into a dreamlike world. This is a very creative performance, very good. I seem to have been taken from the real world When I arrived in the dream world, I was very excited.”

Shinji Yoshimura, President of Beverage Company: “Cooperating with the sky behind it, the show interprets the story very well, which is too clever. There is a scene I like. I thought the actor jumped off, but in fact it is ingeniously cooperating with the sky. It’s really brilliant. China is a big country, and it is difficult to unify it, but it is very important to integrate everyone through culture.”

NTDTV’s Japanese reporter station in Hiroshima City interviewed and reported