Historic peak of dengue cases: 71,717 people have already been infected

30/04/2023 – 14:54 Country

The National Ministry of Health reported that, until epidemiological week 16 of 2023 (that is, until April 23), 71,717 cases of dengue, of which 65,195 acquired the infection in Argentina. In this way, a historical peak of those affected by the disease is registered, since in 2020 the total number of infections amounted to 58,435. Meanwhile, the latest National Epidemiological Bulletin reported that in the same period there were 53 deaths from the viral disease transmitted by the A mosquito.even aegypti.

The circulation of this virus has been identified in 16 jurisdictions of the country, such as in the Center (Buenos Aires; Autonomous City of Buenos Aires -CABA-; Córdoba; Entre Ríos; Santa Fe); NEA (Corrientes; Formosa; Chaco), NOA (Catamarca; Jujuy; La Rioja; Salta; Santiago del Estero; Tucumán) and Cuyo (San Luis and Mendoza).

In addition, for the first time this year, the circulation of dengue serotype 3 in the province of Tucumán, “with 6 cases identified so far”, according to what was indicated by the Health authorities. It should be remembered that, prior to this novelty, only cases of serotypes 1 and 2 were registered.

“For the second week in a row, fewer cases were recorded than at the peak of week 13 (between March 27 and April 2). This trend is verified in jurisdictions such as Tucumán; Santiago del Estero; jump; Jujuy; Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires “, they explained from the health portfolio

On the other hand, the Ministry reported that, so far, there are 53 deceased throughout the country, which are located in: Jujuy (10), Salta (9), Tucumán (9), Santa Fe (9), Santiago del Estero (4), Córdoba (2), City of Buenos Aires (6 ), Buenos Aires (2), Entre Ríos (1) and Corrientes (1).



