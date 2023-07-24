Historical absenteeism in the elections: concern about the low turnout at the polls in several provinces

The provincial and municipal elections that already took place in Argentina in 2023 left, in many cases, a concern about the low turnout of citizens to vote and the possibility that this will be repeated in the primary elections on August 13.

Such is the recent case of Córdoba, which in the municipal elections for mayor of the capital it obtained the lowest historical participation from 1983 to date. With barely 60.26%, in the elections for community chief of Córdoba -where Rodrigo Loredo y Daniel Passaerini contested for the position – of 1,133,316 eligible voters, only 680,644 turned out to vote, according to official data.

The lowest historical percentage in this type of elections had been 70.45%, which took place in 2007; while the highest was in 1983 with 88%. Passerini was established with 47%, which is equivalent to 312 thousand votes.

Historic participation in elections for mayor of Córdoba.

Meanwhile, in the last elections for provincial governor in which he won Martin Llaryorain Córdoba the participation was 68%, 4% less than in previous elections. In addition, in the provincial capital, on June 25, 766,000 people went to the polls, which means that for this mayoral election, the number of voters was reduced by more than 85,000 people.

Córdoba is the most recent case and the one that triggered the most alarms, but not the only one: participation below 70 percent was also registered in the elections that took place in Río Negro and Salta; and the drop in provincial participation compared to other years was also seen in some provinces.

On April 16, the provincial turnout in Río Negro for the gubernatorial election was 68%, 5 percentage points below the last election in 2019.

In Salta the participation did not exceed 70% either and was 69.5%. In the last elections of 2019, it had exceeded 70.2%. In La Rioja it was 70.1%, 10% lower than the mark obtained in 2019, which reached 80%.

The highest turnout of voters so far was seen in provinces such as San Juan, with more than 75%, San Luis with 76%, followed by Jujuy and Formosa with 74%.

Electoral participation: how were the numbers since 1983 in the national elections

At the national level, since the return of Democracy in 1983, participation was always above 70 percent, with the exception of the 2021 Concurrent and Mandatory Open Primary elections, which occurred in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. On that occasion, with a turnout close to 68% of the electoral roll, the lowest turnout in democratic history since 1983 was recorded.

According to the survey of official historical data, the highest participation figures were recorded in the 1983 and 1989 elections –in which Raúl Alfonsín and Carlos Ménem were elected, respectively– where the turnout was exceeded with more than 85%.

Although in the following elections of the 1990s the percentages dropped, but participation remained at 82%, always above 80 percent.

Turnout to vote for national elections since 1983. Source: Ministry of the Interior.

After the economic, political, and social crisis of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the percentage of citizens who exercised their right to vote remained below 80% until 2015.

In the 2019 presidential elections, participation in the PASO was 76.40%, while in the general elections the percentage exceeded 80%. “This trend in which there is greater turnout at the polls in the general elections than in the PASO has been repeated since the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries were first implemented,” says the official information from the Ministry of the Interior.

The lowest level of participation was obtained precisely in the PASO of 2021, in which the participation was 67.78%, while in the general elections the percentage of participation rose to 71.39%.

