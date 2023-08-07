Historical plates, definitive green light for restoration

ROME – The provision was in the air but now, with the implementing decree issued by Minister Salvini, the restoration of historic plates is law. With this act, the desire of tens of thousands of collectors to restore their historic vehicles entirely to their original state is finally realized.

“A great achievement and an important protection for the historic Italian automotive heritage: the most important in the world – underlined Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club d’Italia – On behalf of all collectors and enthusiasts of historic cars in Italy I say thanks to the minister, to his impetus and his attention, which made it possible to overcome the last bureaucratic hitches so that our historic cars could achieve the complete originality of the past, as already happens in the rest of the world, contributing, moreover, to protecting them the value”.

For a long time, the ACI had been asking for the possibility of restoring the first registration plates for historic vehicles subsequently re-registered with the new plates, and the Budget Law of 30 December 2020 hinted at a possible introduction.

“This decree – added Sticchi Damiani – concludes a process that began more than five years ago of intense institutional collaboration, between the Mctc, the Poligrafico dello Stato and Aci. A joint effort, made up of design studies and tests, with investments by the State Printing Office, thanks to which the conditions have been created to get to this point”.

In practice, the plates for motor vehicles, motorcycles and agricultural machines will be made directly by the Poligrafico Zecca dello Stato, from the square ones to the horizontal ones with the indication of the Province in orange, to the delight of enthusiasts who will thus be able to bring their means to the original conditions. (Maurilio Rigo)

