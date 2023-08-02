History shelters us from new dramas

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella visited Turin yesterday: a private appointment at Sermig, which turns 40, and an official one at the Polo del ‘900, where he had already been a guest in 2018. In his speech which we report here, introduced by the president of the Polo Alberto Sinigaglia – who mentioned the institutes dedicated to Agosti, Antonicelli, Gobetti, Gramsci, Primo Levi and Salvemini that are part of the cultural center – Mattarella spoke about the role of the Polo and, addressing above all young people, underlined that “being heirs means knowing that the heritage left in Italy by the twentieth century, after the conquest of freedom, is that of commitment and participation”

I have already had the opportunity to be a guest of the Polo del ‘900 but I am particularly pleased to be here today with such a significant presence of representatives of the foundations that animate the life of Turin and Piedmont. The Pole intends to be, for its part, guardian of an idea of ​​Italy. I add, of that idea that we see declined in our Constitution.

Being heirs means knowing that the legacy left in Italy by the twentieth century, after the conquest of freedom, is that of commitment and participation. We become heirs not in inertia but in the moment in which the principles and objectives contained in the first part of our Charter are realised, which constitute the founding pact of our civil coexistence. Everyone, starting with the young people who again this morning demonstrated awareness, determination and the ability to take the lead, will not be faced with a path but will have to build their own path inspired by that religion of freedom whose witnesses inspire your activity.

Two elements characterize the intuition that gave birth to the Polo: the pluralism of ideas and contemporaneity, the purpose of speaking to contemporaries, and therefore particularly to young people. Not for a stale exposition of the facts of the past but with the intention of urging them to implement the principles that characterize our community in comparison with today’s challenges.

Human vicissitudes warn us that the lessons of history can protect us from the dramas that have accompanied the development of humanity. Just think of the elements that have characterized the events of the peoples of the last two centuries and how it was possible, in Europe, to take historical steps forward towards peace and well-being where clashes, discord and poverty reigned. And the expression Europe, not surprisingly, is part of your commitment, and has been the aspiration of the personalities who have enriched this deposit with the bequests of their memories. A progress that became possible when the reasons of respect for people, communities and social groups prevailed over nationalistic, ideological or class clashes, when objectives of common growth replaced purely individualistic logics.

Turin and Piedmont, throughout the twentieth century, were, with the dynamics of economic life and the labor struggle that characterized them, a real laboratory for the transformation of Italy. And here too there is a punctual sign of them.

In the past weeks, I visited an institution in Chile which in many respects recalls and is also connected to the sense of your mission: the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, which is known to be dedicated to the tragedy that country has experienced with the military dictatorship. I was struck by a sentence by former President of the Republic Michelle Bachelet at the time of the museum’s opening: «We cannot change our past, we must learn from what has happened, it is our responsibility and a challenge». It seems to me that these words also contain the meaning of a debate that often accompanies the debris of twentieth-century history, within our community and on its borders, with great simplicity. The lens through which the facts that led to the construction of this community of ours must be read is indicated by the constitutional values ​​and by those with which the international community has endowed itself, overcoming imperialism and colonialism. Both indicate the future towards which the Italians intend to walk.

The Polo del ‘900 aggregates important archives and promotes projects that are themselves exercises of citizenship and participation. It has marked important steps with its activities, located in a territory where cultural initiatives have become increasingly important, also from the point of view of economic and employment dynamics. I am thinking of recent years, of those relating to the fiftieth anniversary of the Piedmont Region and the 75th anniversary of the Republic. Thanks to them it has been and is possible to bring to the attention of fellow citizens precious elements of our coexistence.

Today the commitment that the Polo is preparing to develop for the two-year period that separates 8 September 2023 from 25 April 2025 appears fully consistent for a city and a region that have played such a large part in the making of Italy and the Republic, starting from the struggles for independence and for freedom. Thanks for what you do.

