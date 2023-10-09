HITTEN – Neue Single „Blood From A Stone“ online!

Get ready for another dose of hard n’ heavy from Spain’s powerhouse HITTEN! The new single is called “Blood From A Stone” and serves as a precursor to the upcoming new work “While Passion Lasts”!

New single “Blood From A Stone” is out now and sums up what to expect from their upcoming new album “While Passion Lasts,” scheduled for release on November 24, 2023 via High Roller Records.

Check out the song here:

Guitarist Dani Meseguer comments: „‚Blood From A Stone‘ is one of those songs that keep stuck in your head. It was one of the first song composed for ‚While Passion Lasts‘. We are sure it’s gonna be an instant classic and it won’t be off the setlist in long time. With songs like ‚Blood From A Stone‘ we’ve distilled the very essence of HITTEN’s identity, rooted in Heavy Metal and the spirit of Hard Rock. It’s a marriage of raw energy and melodic finesse.“

With thundering drums, fiery riffs and electrifying solos, “While Passion Lasts” is the ticket to hard rock paradise. Led by the vocal lines and melodies of the charismatic Alexx Panza, widely recognized as one of the best singers on the scene today, and driven by the exceptional songwriting skills of founding member Dani Meseguer, Hitten sets a new standard. The dynamic duo known as the Terror Twins (Dani Meseguer and Johnny Lorca) add an extra level of ferocity with their two shred guitars, while new addition Willy Medina’s colossal drumming pushes the sound to new heights.

This explosive album captures the essence of ’80s hard n’ heavy and infuses it with a fresh and invigorating energy that redefines the genre.

Mixed at Moontower Studios by Javi Felez and mastered by Erik Martensson (Eclipse) at Mass Destruction. The album cover was designed by Sadist Art Designs.

Tracklist:

Prelude To Passion

While Passion Lasts

Blood From A Stone

Mr. Know It All

Unholy Games

Dark Stalker

Truthful Lies

Hold Up The Night

Where It All Begins

Crimetime

Line-up:

Alexx Panza – Vocals

Dani Meseguer – GuitarsWilly

Medina – Drums

Satan – Bass

Johnny Lorca – Guitars

Band-Links:

