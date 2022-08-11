Listen to the audio version of the article

H&M launches H&M Move, a new sports brand for women, men and children, which arrives in H&M stores and online globally with the aim of embarking on a daring mission to democratize sportswear, including different physicalities and different types of movement. The brand offers a more accessible vision of sport, using the term movement as a keyword and celebrating the fact that everyone on our planet is a Mover, who moves in different ways. H&M Move aims to equip the world with “movewear”, elegant and functional garments that support the wearer in various disciplines or in everyday life, comfortably and safely.

«H&M Move encourages and celebrates movement, inviting the whole world to move, with the aim of breaking down the barriers of sport, through the democratization of sportswear – comments Simon Brown, general manager of H&M Move -. It offers a wide range of garments in different categories: elegant and functional. We are really excited about the journey we have undertaken with Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight and our passion for making everyone move ».

Protagonists of the global campaign are Jane Fonda, actress, film producer, activist and fitness icon and acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight.

The first part of the capsule includes functional tops, light jackets and a wide selection of tights and bras, as well as items specially designed for training and running, while the H&M Move Monogram – worn by Fonda and Knight in the launch video – features geometries with the logo and reflective details.

There are four exclusive materials that combine innovative designs and complex technologies. DryMove helps to repel moisture from the skin, keeping the body dry while moving; ShapeMove offers a “no show” effect during lifting and stretching; SoftMove is soft and provides extra support while moving; StormMove protects from wind and rain and is breathable in all weather conditions.